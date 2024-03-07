Global Graphene and 2D Materials Industry Report 2024-2034: Key Information for Investors and Executives to Take Advantage of the Lucrative Opportunities within this Market

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034 is the most comprehensive and up-to date report on graphene and 2D materials currently available.

The report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene and 2D materials. Detailed application roadmaps are provided, showing graphene adoption timelines in key sectors like batteries, sensors, automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, biomedicine and more. Regional demand forecasts are given for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and others. The competitive landscape is analyzed with SWOT assessments and revenue projections for graphene in each application sector.

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. The market for graphene in batteries is witnessing large-scale investments.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

This in-depth graphene market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global graphene industry. It examines the market size for graphene in both revenues and tons, with breakdowns by type of graphene material, world region, and end-user application.

The report also covers graphene patents and research trends, pricing, production methods, regulations, commercial products, strategic collaborations, funding, and more. It provides historical data from 2018, estimates up to 2022, and market projections to 2034. Emerging graphene applications like quantum dots, fuel cells, filtration, coatings, polymer composites and lubricants are analyzed in depth.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034 contains:

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2034 and main players.

Assessment of graphene materials (CVD graphene, graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, etc), intermediate products (graphene masterbatches, dispersions, etc) and final products with graphene embedded (e.g. headphones, tennis racquets, etc). Tabular data on current graphene products.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2023.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2034. Global graphene market size split by market in 2022 and for each application to 2034.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

Applications roadmap, by market.

In-depth profiles of more than 380 graphene and 2D materials producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Anaphite Limited, CamGraPhic, Directa Plus, First Graphene, G6 Materials, Gerdau Graphene, Global Graphene Group, Graft Polymer, Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd., Grapheal, Graphex Group Ltd, Graphmatech, Haydale Graphene, Huvis, Lyten, NanoXplore, Paragraf, SafeLi LLC, Saint Jean Carbon, Skeleton Technologies, Versarien and Talga Resources.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market news and funding 2020-23.

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Advanced carbon materials

1.1.1 Types

1.1.2 Comparative analysis

1.2 Graphene and other 2D materials

1.3 Commercialization

1.4 The graphene market in 2023

1.5 Graphene market developments 2020-June 2023

1.6 Graphene funding and investments 2020-2023

1.7 Publicly listed graphene companies

1.8 Graphene global production capacities, in tons and by type

1.9 Global market in tons and revenues

1.9.1 By type of graphene material

1.9.2 Global graphene revenues, by market, 2018-2034

1.9.3 Global graphene production, tons, 2018-2034

1.9.4 Global graphene demand, by end user market to 2034

1.9.5 Graphene market, by region

1.9.5.1 Asia-Pacific

1.9.5.1.1 China

1.9.5.1.2 Main graphene producers in Asia-Pacific

1.9.5.2 North America

1.9.5.2.1 Main graphene producers in North America

1.9.5.3 Europe

1.9.5.3.1 Main graphene producers in Europe

1.10 Graphene products

1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.12 Graphene market challenges

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Properties

2.3 Types of graphene

2.3.1 Graphene materials

2.3.1.1 CVD Graphene

2.3.1.1.1 Applications

2.3.1.2 Graphene nanoplatelets

2.3.1.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide

2.3.1.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

2.3.1.4.1 Composition

2.3.1.4.2 Comparison to quantum dots

2.3.1.4.3 Properties

2.3.1.4.4 Synthesis

2.3.1.4.4.1 Top-down method

2.3.1.4.4.2 Bottom-up method

2.3.1.4.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

2.3.1.4.5 Applications

2.3.1.4.6 Markets for graphene quantum dots

2.3.1.4.6.1 Electronics and photonics

2.3.1.4.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

2.3.1.4.6.3 Sensors

2.3.1.4.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

2.3.1.4.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

2.3.1.4.7 Challenges

2.3.1.4.8 Current and projected revenues

2.3.1.4.9 Pricing

2.3.1.4.10 Companies

2.3.2 Intermediate products

2.3.2.1 Graphene masterbatches

2.3.2.2 Graphene dispersions

2.4 Graphene production

2.4.1 Quality

2.4.2 Graphene production methods

2.5 Regulations

2.5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

2.5.1.1 Europe

2.5.1.2 United States

2.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.5.2 Workplace exposure

3 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

4 PRODUCTION AND PRICING

4.1 Commercial production capacities

4.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

4.2.1 By producer

4.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

4.3.1 By producer

4.4 CVD graphene film

4.4.1 By producer

4.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

4.6 Graphene pricing 2023

4.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

4.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

4.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

4.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

4.6.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

4.6.6 Graphene ink

4.7 Graphene market players

5 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

5.1 BATTERIES

5.1.1 Market overview

5.1.1.1 Market drivers and trends

5.1.1.2 Applications

5.1.1.2.1 Applications roadmap to 2034

5.1.1.3 SWOT analysis

5.1.1.4 Global market

5.1.1.4.1 Revenues

5.1.1.4.2 Tons, 2018-2034

5.1.2 Market players

5.2 SUPERCAPACITORS

5.3 POLYMER ADDITIVES

5.4 SENSORS

5.5 CONDUCTIVE INKS

5.6 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS AND DISPLAYS

5.7 TRANSISTORS

5.8 FILTRATION MEMBRANES

5.9 THERMAL MANAGEMENT

5.10 ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

5.11 ADHESIVES

5.12 AEROSPACE

5.13 AUTOMOTIVE

5.14 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS

5.15 MEMORY DEVICES

5.16 FUEL CELLS

5.17 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

5.18 LIGHTING

5.19 LUBRICANTS

5.20 OIL AND GAS

5.21 PAINTS AND COATINGS

5.22 PHOTONICS

5.23 PHOTOVOLTAICS

5.24 RUBBER AND TYRES

5.25 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

5.26 OTHER MARKETS

5.26.1 Audio equipment

5.26.2 Sporting goods and apparel

5.26.3 Carbon capture and utilization

5.26.3.1 CO2 utilization pathways

5.26.3.2 Carbon storage

5.26.3.3 Transporting CO2

5.26.3.4 Costs

5.26.3.5 Market map

5.26.3.6 Point-source carbon capture for blue hydrogen

5.26.3.6.1 Transportation

5.26.3.6.2 Global point source CO2 capture capacities

5.26.3.6.3 By source

5.26.3.6.4 By endpoint

5.26.3.6.5 Main carbon capture processes

5.26.3.6.5.1 Materials

5.26.3.6.5.2 Post-combustion

5.26.3.6.5.3 Oxy-fuel combustion

5.26.3.6.5.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam-Fetvedt Cycle

5.26.3.6.5.5 Pre-combustion

5.26.3.7 Carbon utilization

5.26.3.7.1 Benefits of carbon utilization

5.26.3.7.2 Market challenges

5.26.3.7.3 Co2 utilization pathways

6 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (362 company profiles)

7 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

8 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

8.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

8.2 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

8.2.1 Top-down exfoliation

8.2.2 Bottom-up synthesis

8.3 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

8.3.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Boron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

8.3.2 MXenes

8.3.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

8.3.4 Borophene

8.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

8.3.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

8.3.7 Germanene

8.3.8 Graphdiyne

8.3.9 Graphane

8.3.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

8.3.11 Silicene

8.3.12 Stanene/tinene

8.3.13 Antimonene

8.3.14 Indium selenide

8.3.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

8.4 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES (19 company profiles)

9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10 REFERENCES

