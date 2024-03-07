New to The Street Announces TV Episode 560 with its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV Tonight, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its business show that will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV tonight, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street airs its "Game Changers" segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo"). With creative therapeutic medical innovations for pets, PETV is a "Game Changer." Owners of dogs, cats, and horses are seeing remarkable results when using the Company's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology ("SPRYNG™"), an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of cellular matrix microparticles. Veterinarians are increasingly using the product as an alternative to surgery, helping pet owners manage pets with osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John goes over three corporate milestones. First, in October 2023, veterinarians presented SPRYNG™'s positive study results on dogs with cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) disease. The next milestone was the Company's ability to attract Covetrus North America, LLC , another largest veterinarian medical distributor; now, the three largest medical distributors carry SPRYNG™. In January 2024, the third milestone veterinarian doctors who were keynote speakers at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida , endorsing their successful use of the Company's SPRYNG™ product in small animal cases. Also, Ethos Veterinary Health, LLC's study on canine hip dysplasia using the product shows success, giving more veterinary doctors information about product uses. The Company expects sales increases for product uses for small pets, dogs, and cats, as these recent studies, presentations, and distributors are educating pet owners and vets about SPRYNG™ positive treatment outcomes. The Company has five more pending studies, with expected results reported before the conclusion of 2024. PETV's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology is a "Game Changer" medical device that successfully treats pets and gives owners options beyond surgeries. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc . - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, Chairman and CEO of Tonix Phar m aceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) ("Tonix"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's successful completion of Phase 3 studies on its fibromyalgia drug . Tonix's new drug, called Tonmya™, is a new class of medicine that controls pain in those who have fibromyalgia. The drug is a non-opioid, non-addictive painkiller. Since 2009, there have been no new fibromyalgia drugs available in the marketplace. Fibromyalgia is common in women who have been unsuccessful in finding current marketplace drugs limited in treatment success. Competitor drugs cause sleeplessness and low energy. Clinical studies have shown that Tonmya™ can eliminate most pain, enhance sleep, and diminish patient fatigue. The side effects are minimal, with around 3% of patients experiencing headaches and some drowsiness. Administered as a sublingual tablet, Tonmya™ has caused tongue numbness in a few patients. Patients take the drug at bedtime, which can block brain signals that are often associated with pain, and the drug has shown improved sexual functionality. Dr. Lederman expects the Company to submit its full report to the FDA for market approval sometime during the first half of 2024, with a full approval expectation sometime in 2025. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with VRM BioLogik® Group's (VRM) Ken Bellamy, Founder and President . As a leading technology company utilizing microbial formulations, VRM is creating solutions for significant organic waste mitigation and recycling issues facing the planet. Ken explains that using organic catalysts and waste materials, the Company develops technologies that improve soils, increasing agricultural productivity and water conservation. VRM offers solutions to small growers and large governmental organizations to recycle organic waste into usable nutrient-rich products. Ken talks about VRM's participation in the COP 28 event in Dubai , where they showcased innovative solutions and case studies. VRM had the privilege of delivering a speech on behalf of the Government of Indonesia at the event, emphasizing the government's six years of experience and initiatives using VRM's innovative, environmentally sound technologies, products, and services. Currently, VRM is working with nine other countries seeking environmentally sound solutions to significantly improve waste management conversion into functional products. Global private and public entities are increasingly looking to improve crop yields and increase available agricultural acreage to eliminate food insecurities. VRM continues to find innovative technologies that can assist and repair the planet's ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik® Group - https://www.vrm.science/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Joya Dass from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Rojas , Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd.'s ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle"). As a financial marketplace and educational platform, Blue Castle continues to grow its customer base. With clients in Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, and other South American countries. The Company is proceeding to enter the U.S. market. David explains that the Company continues to proceed with all the necessary regulatory approvals for product offerings to U.S. customers. Blue Castles' clients have seen great success utilizing the Company's resources with its asset-backed financial products , financial educational training courses, digital art marketing, and other services. Clients become "Club Members," paying a one-time fee to access all the unique financial services, educational tools, and digital art auctions. Last year, Blue Castle did a digital art auction, utilizing NFTs backed by the physical assets of the artwork. Both clients and artists can access new markets and collect unique works of art while utilizing a blockchain to ensure transparency and collectability. David explains that Blue Castle can offer its products to anyone and will not limit services based on portfolio values. Conventional financial servicing models will limit client access based on portfolio size and trading experiences. Blue Castle's disruptive financial products rival conventional legacy financial products; clients are getting great returns on Blue Castle's investment products and strategies. Concurrently, clients receive educational training to understand financial markets better. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in U.S. dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

New to The Street T.V. airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai , CEO of Sekur Pri v ate Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report from the FBI about Chinese operatives cyberattacking America's energy grid and other critical infrastructure. The FBI warning about grid attacks is nothing new; it appears that in each federal election cycle, foreign entities try to hack governmental and corporate databases as a form of election interference and for other nefarious reasons. Business Emal Compromise (BEC) is a problem; 91% of hacks are from compromised email accounts. Alain says that businesses and individuals can limit a possible cybersecurity problem by reducing social media posts. Typically, a hacker follows a social media post, finds weaknesses in a poster's internet platform, and then exploits those weaknesses. A hacker usually monitors email accounts for specific and personal information to hack. They might watch emails for weeks, collecting sensitive data long before committing data theft. Sekur offers businesses, individuals, and governmental entities affordable encrypted solutions to fend off possible email compromises. SekurVPN, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger subscription services provide military-grade encryption with easy-to-use features, giving end-users private and secure electronic communications. Many subscribers are realizing the benefits of bundling subscriptions with the Company's SekurVPN services , which operate on multiple Sekur servers owned and located in Switz e rland, a country with very tough privacy laws. Under Swiss law, your IP address is private property protected under Swiss laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, never asks for phone numbers, and keeps one's internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR. code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn . Privacy has arrived!

