NJ Waterprooﬁng Company Praises New Flood Risk Law That Takes Eﬀect March 20

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners and tenants in New Jersey will have some added protection when it comes to purchasing or renting property in the state thanks to a new law that will soon take eﬀect.



Beginning March 20, landlords and real property sellers must reveal whether their property is in FEMA’s special ﬂood hazard area or moderate ﬂood hazard area. They must also disclose if the property has been previously subjected to ﬂooding. According to the waterprooﬁng experts at BSMT Waterprooﬁng in Basking Ridge, the law is long overdue.

“We’re very satisﬁed that the new law was passed,” said Marion Yates, BSMT Waterprooﬁng co-founder. “It’s a positive thing for potential property buyers and renters who don’t deserve to be surprised to ﬁnd their homes and basements ﬂooded, especially after a heavy rainfall.”

A recent report by the National Resources Defense Council shows that nearly 8,000 homes in New Jersey were purchased in 2021 that were previously ﬂooded. The expected annual ﬂood damages for those sold homes were estimated to be over $18 million.

Because they are the lowest level of a house or building, basements are naturally prone to ﬂooding. According to Yates, basement waterprooﬁng is an absolute must for mitigating and preventing costly ﬂood damage.

“It’s important to look out for signs of water damage, and if there are any, have it repaired right away,” Yates warned. “Some keys signs to look for are a musty odor, uneven basement ﬂoor, mold stains or cracks in the wall. Those could all be signs of water damage.”

With the new law set to take eﬀect, for a limited time, BSMT Waterprooﬁng is oﬀering customers a $500 discount for homeowners who purchase basement waterprooﬁng through the company’s website. They can simply email the company for additional information at this link .

ABOUT BSMT WATERPROOFING: For more than 25 years, BSMT Waterprooﬁng by Marion Yates and Alex Chu has proudly served south, central and northern New Jerseyans with all their basement waterprooﬁng needs. The company complements its fair pricing and high-quality work with friendly, professional service. To learn more, visit https:// www.bsmtwaterprooﬁng.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marion Yates, BSMT Waterprooﬁng Co-Founder

Email: info@bsmtwaterprooﬁng.com

Phone Number: 973-791-9091