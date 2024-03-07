Catherine Monson of Propelled Brands Honored with International Franchise Association Hall of Fame Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propelled Brands, the premier multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS International®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow®, and NerdsToGo®, announced today that CEO Catherine Monson has been honored with the International Franchise Association (IFA) Hall of Fame Award.



The Hall of Fame Award is the oldest and most prestigious recognition conferred by the IFA, recognizing a franchisor or franchisee who has contributed significantly to the advancement of the franchise business model and to the benefit of the IFA mission.

As the only two-term chair of the International Franchise Association, Catherine Monson is a passionate advocate for the franchising business model and a leading voice for the industry. In partnership with LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli, Catherine led the creation of Propelled Brands, an international multi-brand franchisor which includes FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow®, and NerdsToGo®. Catherine’s career also includes past leadership roles at Sir Speedy, PIP Printing, and Multicopy Europe. She has received numerous accolades for her business and community leadership and is known for her unrelenting focus on franchisee profitability and satisfaction.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to Catherine for this momentous achievement, and our thanks for her continued partnership as we build the industry’s premier multi-brand franchisor,” said David Burcham, Partner at LightBay Capital and Jordan Hathaway, Partner at Freeman Spogli. “Catherine’s strategic leadership, strong industry-wide relationships, and continued commitment to franchisee success have propelled our initial single-brand investment into a growing partnership of service-focused brands with over 1,300 locations globally. Along the way, she has assembled a best-in-class management team with demonstrated success. We are excited for what’s to come!”

“My career in franchising has been driven by a passion for the entrepreneurial spirit and countless opportunities that define our industry,” said Catherine Monson. “This remarkable honor is a collective achievement, shared not only by me, but by every franchisee, team member, and mentor who has played a role in shaping my career. As the next generation of franchise leaders emerges, I am committed to sharing my knowledge for the benefit of franchising.”

“Catherine Monson is the embodiment of the franchise model at its finest, and her commitment to supporting the IFA’s mission to protect, enhance, and promote franchising is unmatched,” said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. “Catherine’s hard work, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit have not only fueled her professional achievements, but also opened the doors for so many others to pursue the American dream of franchise ownership that has created generational wealth for countless families from all walks of life.”

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose, and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there’s only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award-winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow®, and NerdsToGo®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, please visit www.propelledbrands.com or contact Mark Jameson ( mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or call 214.346.5679).

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based growth-focused private equity firm that applies a flexible capital approach to middle-market investing. Primarily focused on the healthcare, consumer, and business services industries, LightBay invests across the capital structure and in all market environments to help accelerate the growth of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com . To discuss investment opportunities, contact David Leeney at dleeney@lightbay.com .

About Freeman Spogli & Co.

Freeman Spogli & Co. is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to investing in and partnering with management in consumer and distribution companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, Freeman Spogli has invested over $5.7 billion of private equity capital in 70 portfolio companies and 220+ add-on acquisitions with an aggregate transaction value of over $28 billion. Freeman Spogli is currently making investments from FS Equity Partners VIII, L.P. and has offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit www.freemanspogli.com . To discuss investment opportunities, contact Richard Prestegaard at rprestegaard@fsny.com .