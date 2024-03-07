PetIQ, Inc. Kicks Off Flea & Tick Season With NextStar® Campaign Introducing New Pet Parent Education and Veterinary Support Resources

EAGLE, Idaho, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication, product and wellness company, has officially kicked off flea & tick season with NextStar,® the fastest-acting 30-day topical protection available,* to help educate pet parents on year-round monthly prevention to get ahead of seasonal upticks in infestations and keep pets and the moments pet parents share with them protected.



Available at local retailers and online with no prescription needed, NextStar’s® veterinarian-recommended** formula not only kills fleas and ticks; it also kills mosquitoes, chewing lice, flea eggs, flea larvae, and prevents the development of flea pupae with its 7-way pest protection. The waterproof topical is easy to use and can be applied directly onto pets’ skin for protection that kills fleas and ticks through contact and starts working within minutes, all month long. When applying NextStar® for the first time or after a lapse in monthly prevention, full nose-to-tail protection is in place 24-48 hours after initial application.

With flea and tick season quickly approaching in early Spring, NextStar® is offering an extra measure of peace of mind beyond monthly protection with a new telehealth support line, the first of its kind for any flea and tick preventive. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the telehealth line, provides real-time support from veterinary telehealth specialists to address parasite-related concerns, questions, and prevention or infestation education for NextStar® customers (with proof of purchase).

“Every moment we share with our pets deserves protecting, especially against fleas and ticks, which can pose a dangerous threat to pets by carrying diseases or causing serious skin reactions,” said John Pearson, PetIQ’s Executive Vice President, Services and Manufactured Products. “NextStar® preserves those special moments with our pets with its fast-acting formula that can be applied monthly for year-round protection, helping pet parents feel more at ease knowing that their pet is pest-free, healthy, and happy.”





NextStar,® a PetIQ brand, is available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Tractor Supply Company, as well as PetIQ’s vast network of preventive care community clinics and wellness centers across the nation. Visit the NextStar® website to start your flea and tick prevention for dogs and cats. Pet weight - small dogs 5-22 lbs, medium dogs 23 - 44 lbs, large dogs 45 - 88 lbs, and XL dogs weighing 89 - 138 lbs.

About PetIQ:

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, product and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable health and wellness products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce channels in more than 60,000 points of distribution with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s veterinarian service platform operates in over 2,600 community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retailers in 39 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can provide.

