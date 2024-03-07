Holman Receives Pair of Upfit Package of the Year Awards from Work Truck

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holman, a global automotive services leader, is honored to announce that the company received a pair of Upfit Package of the Year awards from Work Truck, the industry’s premier resource for vocational fleet news and information. Holman was recognized in both the truck/SUV and van categories of the inaugural awards which celebrate innovative upfit solutions that maximize efficiency and versatility.

In the truck/SUV category, Holman’s ProRack received top honors. The ProRack is a heavy-duty rack system for full-size work trucks and services bodies, delivering strength, durability, versatility, and safety. The ProRack features optional forklift-loadable side rails to optimize efficiency for loading and unloading. The industrial-grade ProRack also includes easy-entry grab handles and a swing-out rear crossbar to enhance ease of use and safety in the field, making it an ideal solution for commercial fleet operators.

Holman’s mobile service package received the Upfit Package of the Year award in the van category. As consumer habits change, a growing number of automotive repair vendors are converting commercial vans into mobile service centers to bring the repair facility directly to the customer. Each mobile service upfit package leverages a variety of partitions, racks, modular storage, workbenches, and specialty tools to maximize the types of services technicians can perform outside of a traditional brick-and-mortar facility, providing an additional revenue stream for automotive repair vendors.

“We’re extremely proud to receive these awards from our peers across the industry, as they further validate the extraordinary efforts of our exceptionally talented team of engineers, design experts, and upfit specialists,” said Holman’s President of Manufacturing & Distribution Peter Dondlinger. “At Holman, we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver innovative solutions that allow our customers to maximize their fleet as a strategic business asset.”

A number of manufacturers and upfitters from across the industry submitted nominations for the inaugural Upfit Package of the Year awards. Entries were judged on their creativity for solving common commercial fleet pain points with vocational fleet managers and Work Truck readers casting their vote for this year’s winners.

“Congratulations to Holman for winning both categories of the first annual Upfit Package of the Year awards. These awards speak volumes about Holman’s dedication to developing creative upfit solutions and the company’s ability to transform vehicles into the versatile commercial tools their customers need to keep their business moving forward,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Editor of Fleet, Trucking & Transportation at Work Truck and Bobit.

Holman accepted the awards during a ceremony at NTEA’s annual Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 6. For additional information about Holman’s upfitting solutions and equipment manufacturing capabilities, please visit Holman.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with nearly 7,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

