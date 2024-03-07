Fujifilm Demonstrates Commitment to and Investment in Education at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Conference and Exhibition

Lexington, Mass., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will demonstrate its commitment to education through an investment in educational presentations focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerating healthcare transformation at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference held March 11 – 14 in Orlando, Florida.

HIMSS Main Stage Theatre Presentation: University Radiology Group and Fujifilm

Roger Yang, MD, FACR, president of University Radiology Group (URG), will present on how to optimize AI-driven mammography workflows in PACS featuring Fujifilm’s Synapse® AI Orchestrator on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:45 p.m. in Hall A, booth 381.

Dr. Yang will discuss the current industry architecture for delivering various AI-driven mammography findings to the PACS workstation and share how Fujifilm’s AI Orchestrator is revolutionizing that concept by providing a common user experience, regardless of the AI engines in use, to help streamline workflows and support accurate interpretations.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with my fellow HIMSS attendees to share University Radiology Group’s experiences with AI adoption and the benefits we are seeing from incorporating the Synapse AI Orchestrator into our AI workflow to improve radiologist productivity with AI,” says Dr. Yang.

AWS Theatre Presentation: Fujifilm and the Cloud Accelerating Healthcare Transformation

Michael G. Miller, director of architecture and cloud solutions at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation will lead “Key Considerations for Moving Your Imaging Environment to the Cloud” in the AWS Theatre booth 1561 on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m.

As 80 to 85% of cloud-related costs are likely to be consumed by storage – especially as organizations start to incorporate digital pathology into their enterprise imaging strategies – Miller will share key considerations to help organizations move their imaging environment to the cloud in a way that allows them to focus more on patient care and less on IT constraints.

Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio in Booth 4461

Fujifilm’s KLAS award-winning and government-validated Synapse® Enterprise Imaging solutions will be presented and available for demonstration in booth 4461. These solutions include 7x Enterprise PACS, AI Orchestrator, VNA, EIS/RIS, 3D Advanced Visualization, Enterprise Imaging Analytics, Cloud Services, and Pathology PACS.

“Our vision has been laser focused on delivering the best possible enterprise imaging solution to meet our customers' growing needs. From our decades of experience working with radiologists and cardiologists on optimal departmental workflow, and at the same time delivering scalable and centralized imaging technology for IT, we are excited to show our new innovations and expanded scope of our enterprise imaging portfolio,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Our team looks forward to demonstrating how Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio is orchestrating AI and further innovating diagnostic workflows with AI results. We will also be highlighting our growing cloud deployments, new analytics offerings, and new clinical workflow options to connect more imaging service lines across the healthcare enterprise at this year’s HIMSS.”

To learn more about the education opportunities presented above, and to book your Synapse® Enterprise Imaging demonstration at HIMSS 2024, click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Attachments