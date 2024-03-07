HWArobotics to Showcase Innovative Shuttle Robotics at Modex 2024

SINGAPORE, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWArobotics, a global technology leader in warehouse automation solutions, is set to showcase its most advanced shuttle systems at Modex 2024 from March 11-14 in Atlanta. Located at booth C3885, HWArobotics will demonstrate how their autonomous robotic shuttles improve order processing, storage density, and operational flexibility to transform distribution facilities.



HWArobotics combines innovative robotics with proven engineering to create high-performance logistics automation. By leveraging swarm intelligence, multi-dimensional movements, and all-electric technologies in its shuttle vehicles, the company has once again raised the bar for what automated storage and retrieval systems can achieve.

Innovative Shuttle Systems on Display

Attendees at Modex will get a chance to see how the SLS Tote Shuttle Series and the FPSS1500A Four-Directional Pallet Shuttle System are enabling the smart warehouses of the future.

To accommodate different needs, the SLS Tote Series is offered in the SLS300, SLS400, and SLS600 versions. To maximize throughput, the SLS300 standard shuttles carry uniformly sized boxes and containers with ease. The SLS400 allows load widths to be dynamically adjusted to accommodate a range of sizes for adaptable storage. The SLS600 is advanced; it has shuttles that can travel diagonally and vertically in dynamic 3D environments for maximum versatility.

Furthermore, the FPSS1500A system from HWArobotics uses modern technology to manage swarms of vehicles that effectively move pallets in four directions. It combines swarm intelligence algorithms with high-precision electric actuators to deliver exceptional speed, accuracy, and dependability for heavy-duty product movement.

About HWArobotics

HWArobotics’ shuttle systems enable organizations to maximize productivity and adaptability as their needs change. The company offers reliable technology customized for client warehouse environments because of its extensive global experience in creating and delivering tested solutions. By continuously pioneering the performance and intelligence of automated storage and retrieval technology, HWArobotics helps distribution centers efficiently handle expanding product varieties and order volumes. The systems on display at Modex 2024 showcase the future of smart, flexible, and high-density automation solutions.

All Modex attendees are encouraged to visit booth C3885 to explore these innovative shuttles firsthand and discuss automation opportunities with HWArobotics’ experts.

Media contact:

Company Name: HWArobotics PTE. LTD.

Telephone: +1-513 3316867

E-mail: sales@hwarobotics.com

Website: www.hwarobotics.com



