Alternus Clean Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Industry Events

FORT MILL, S.C., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ: ALCE) (“Alternus” or the “Company”), a leading utility-scale transatlantic, clean energy independent power producer (IPP) today announced its participation in various industry events and investor conferences over the next several months.



March 17-19, 2024 - ROTH MKM 36th Annual ROTH Conference - to be held at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA, USA. Members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on March 18 and 19. To request a meeting, please contact the sales representative at ROTH MKM.

April 8-9, 2024 - 2024 - LD Micro Invitational XIV – to be held at the Sofitel in New York City, NY. USA. Members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the symposium. To request a meeting, please contact the sales representative at LD Micro.

April 15-17, 2024 - S&P Global Power Markets Conference – to be held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Aaron Ratner, Executive Director, will be attending and speaking at 2 PM on April 16 with a panel discussing the Future Horizons in Power Markets: Accelerating Clean Power Deployment: Wind, Solar, Battery Storage, and Beyond. For more details, click here to visit official event website.

June 12-13, 2024 – Wood MacKenzie Solar & Energy Storage Summit 2024 – to be held at the Hilton San Francisco Financial District, San Francisco, CA, USA. Aaron Ratner will be attending and speaking on a Keynote Panel at 11:40 AM on June 12 discussing The Financing Landscape Post IRA. For more details, click here to visit official event website.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in the United States, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in North America and Europe. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusce.com.

For More Information:

Investors:

Alternus Clean Energy

ir@alternusenergy.com

+1 (913) 815-1557

or

Media:

The Blueshirt Group

alternus@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796