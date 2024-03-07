Children’s Home Society of NC Appoints Chief People Officer

Greensboro, NC, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of NC (CHS) is pleased to announce the addition of Joshua Townsend as Chief People Officer.

In his new role, Townsend will lead the areas of organizational culture, EDI, staff development, workforce planning, talent acquisition, and performance; employee relations; compensation and benefits; HR systems and technology; policy development and implementation; and CHS offices and facilities.

“We are excited to welcome Joshua to Children’s Home Society and to his new role where he will lead key areas that demonstrate our dedication to our people as it aligns with our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family,” said Brian Maness, CHS President & CEO. “Joshua brings more than 20 years of experience with a unique perspective and appreciation for the value of human capital.”

Townsend holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Central Florida and is certified as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society of Human Resources Professionals. Most recently, he has served as Global Director, Human Resources, for Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM.

"I am excited and honored to join such a prestigious organization whose mission and values are so important and impactful to our communities," Townsend said. "I fervently believe that if you create a great place to work, great work takes place."

Last year CHS served more than 22,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 6,600 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children’s Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information on Children’s Home Society, joining our CHS team, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, providing financial support, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

For more information or an interview, contact:

Dillard Spring, Director Marketing & Communications

Children’s Home Society of NC

1.800.632.1400 • dspring@chsnc.org

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

Attachment