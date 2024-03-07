Can Kindness Go Viral? Inspiring Kindness Platform Redefines Social Media

San Jose, California, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is saturated with negativity and division and social media platforms often amplify the worst aspects of human nature. The media has the potential to make a significant impact in ongoing conflict areas like Ukraine. To achieve this, a movement that requires volume is needed. The reward for kindness is directly connected to compassion and Quality Giving Management is determined to provide the public with a platform that makes it easy to give back.

Social media presents a unique historical opportunity to revolutionize the world by fostering compassion and goodwill. Compassion has always existed, but it has been made possible and easier to express it through the internet and social media knowledge. Trust and integrity are also essential for the idea and development, as evidenced by the temporary drop in criminal statistics after incidents like Oslo and 9/11.

On the other hand, hate, anger, and violence are gaining more space in society, leading to a decline in the ability to care for each other and perform good deeds. Police officers are losing trust due to their association with negativity and punishment. To change this, a media-inspiring kindness program is needed to bring together everyone in society to recognize and reward those doing good for others, regardless of race, religion, gender, or age.

CEO of Quality Giving Management, Henrik Gerner created a special program “Inspiring Kindness,” a unique way to connect law enforcement and the community. Everyone can catch kindness, but our Law enforcement is often thought of as cold and harsh, the opposite of what it should stand for. Therefore, one group this program has worked with is our law enforcement. Helping the Police officers that want to do good, to distance themselves from the negativity in their field. By using gift cards to recognize gooddoers and helping underprivileged children, this program could be a game changer for society, promoting caring for each other and family giving.

Humans need to express their compassion through acts of goodwill. Through the “Gift Card For Giving,” individuals “caught” performing acts of kindness are empowered to extend that compassion further. They receive a gift card, not for them, but for a chosen child in need. This creates a virtuous cycle, where acts of kindness ripple outwards, touching not just the immediate recipient but also a child who might otherwise be forgotten.

Imagine being recognized for holding a door open for a stranger and then having the opportunity to donate a gift card to a child in a remote village halfway across the world. The feeling amplifies emotions and fosters empathy. Social media can facilitate that connection, creating a sense of community and shared purpose that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

The impact of Inspiring Kindness extends beyond the digital realm. “More kindness leads to lower crime rates,” according to Mr. Gerner. This echoes historical transformations, where compassion proved the catalyst for societal healing, as seen in post-WWII Europe. In Oslo, Norway, following the tragic 2011 mass shooting, a wave of kindness swept the nation. Mr. Gerner, then a law enforcement officer, witnessed firsthand the transformative power of community compassion. He saw how strangers came together to support victims, offer solace, and rebuild their lives. It was this experience that birthed the idea for Inspiring Kindness, a platform designed to foster and amplify such acts of compassion, not just in response to tragedy, but as a constant, guiding principle.

For example, a Ukrainian soldier can offer food and comfort to a displaced family, and through Inspiring Kindness, be able to provide educational supplies for a child in that family. Or a young activist in Russia, risking arrest to speak out for peace, receiving a message of support and the ability to contribute to a school rebuild in Ukraine. Such small acts of philanthropy can help bridge divides and pave the way for reconciliation, reminding individuals that even in the darkest times, humanity can prevail.

Of course, the success of Inspiring Kindness hinges on collective action. It requires financial support to trigger a global movement of compassion, enabling the recognition and reward of countless acts of generosity. This, in turn, will empower individuals to experience the transformative power of compassion, ultimately impacting the lives of countless underprivileged children.

As Mr. Gerner himself says, “We are not waiting for a disaster to happen to show compassion. We are creating a platform where kindness is the norm, where small acts of humanity can lead to extraordinary change. In these divisive times we are currently witnessing throughout the United States with the country being split in half due to the upcoming election, the time for such change, and the gathering of people showing compassion, through spreading kindness, has never been more important.”







