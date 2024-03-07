DB Roberts Welcomes New National Field Sales Manager

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts announces Courtney Lorimer has joined DB Roberts as National Field Sales Manager, responsible for leading strategy and initiatives for the field sales team across North America.

Courtney comes to DB Roberts from sister company Heilind Electronics, a top distributor for interconnect products. She joined Heilind Electronics in 2003 as a Field Sales Representative in the Austin/San Antonio territory. Courtney has held roles including Field Sales Manager, Branch Manager, and District manager, growing her territory with each promotion. Prior to stepping into the National Field Sales Manager role for DB Roberts, Courtney was District Manager for the South-Central US.

"We're excited to welcome Courtney to the DB Roberts family as National Field Sales Manager. With her impressive background in the industry and demonstrated success at Heilind, Courtney brings a wealth of expertise to our team,” notes Kelly Loeb, Senior Vice President of Sales. “Her strategic vision and commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly complement our mission to provide top-quality fasteners and hardware with a best-in-class customer experience. We’re confident that Courtney’s leadership will drive our field sales efforts to new heights, further solidifying our position as a premier distributor in the industry.”

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, hardware, components, shielding, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

