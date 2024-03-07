Octopus Titan VCT plc

Portfolio Manager Changes

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘Titan’ or ‘the Company’) announces a change of lead fund manager at the Company’s Portfolio Manager, Octopus Investments Limited (‘Octopus’) following the resignation of Malcolm Ferguson, the current lead fund manager.

With immediate effect, Jo Oliver has been appointed as Advisor to the Board on Fund & Strategy on an interim basis. Jo brings 15 years of experience with Octopus Ventures and the Company, having previously been the lead fund manager for Titan from November 2014 to June 2022. Since 2022, Jo has remained part of the Octopus Ventures investment team (as a Partner) on a part-time basis.

Malcolm will continue to take an active role as lead fund manager of Titan until 30 April 2024, with Jo then taking on the interim role overseeing the fund management of the Company while a process is undertaken to find a permanent replacement. The Board welcomes the breadth of experience Jo brings to Titan in this interim period.

The Board would like to thank Malcolm for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well for the future.

