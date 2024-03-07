Dickey’s Barbecue Continues International Expansion into Mexico

Dallas, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to be heading South with a multi-store development deal in Mexico.

The historical barbecue brand can’t wait to introduce their Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the beautiful city of Oaxaca de Juarez. Dickeys has partnered with local entrepreneur and Owner/Operator Jonathan Roasas Blanco for a multi-unit deal that will certainly turn Dickey’s into a popular meal destination, as well as a household name south of the border. The first store is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2024.

“I’m very happy to bring Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico, Oaxaca de Juarez,” said Owner/Operator Jonathan Roasas Blanco. “I enjoy creating and experiencing things for the first time, and this introduction to Mexico for the 83-year-old American brand will be welcomed by the gastronomical capital of Mexico. Oxaca is full of great food, customs, folklore, and people who enjoy good food and drink. I’m passionate for this food, this brand, this region, and look forward to this partnership.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to the new expansion into Mexico, and the recent deal in the United Kingdom, Dickey’s can also be found across Canada, in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“Sr. Blanco is full of life and understands how special Oaxaca is,” said Jim Perkins, EVP Dickey’s International Development. “It’s laced with cobblestone streets, colorful Mexican Banderas, and a wonderful mixed population of locals and visitors. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the smell of late-night Brisket in Mexico.”

