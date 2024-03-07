Executive Women's Forum Unveils 2024 Annual Conference Theme: "Igniting Impact: Cyber, Privacy, Risk, and Leadership for Good"

San Antonio, TX, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group Company, is delighted to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Conference, themed "Igniting Impact: Cyber, Privacy, Risk, and Leadership for Good." The prestigious event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX, bringing together nearly 700 influential women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership.

This year's conference aims to empower women leaders to drive positive change in their organizations and communities by addressing pressing challenges in the cybersecurity landscape. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and leadership, attendees can expect engaging keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and insights. Industry experts and thought leaders will lead sessions aimed at equipping attendees with actionable insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of today's cybersecurity world while leveraging their leadership influence for good.

"We are thrilled to unveil the theme 'Igniting Impact: Cyber, Privacy, Risk, and Leadership for Good' for the 2024 Executive Women's Forum Annual Conference," said Joyce Brocaglia, CEO of EWF. "As the premier event for women in cybersecurity and business leadership, our conference will empower attendees to leverage their expertise for positive change, foster mentorship, and advance opportunities for women to excel in their careers while making a meaningful impact in their company and communities."

Registration for the 2024 EWF Annual Conference is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit the EWF Annual Conference website.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to join fellow trailblazers in cybersecurity and business leadership at the forefront of driving impactful change. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding speakers, agenda details, and special events as we count down to an unforgettable experience at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX.







Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include a Leadership Academy, Annual Conference, Forums (Women of Influence, BISOs, Women Leaders in the Cloud, and Emerging and Ascending Leaders), Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.