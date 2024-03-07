Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Class Action: Johnson Fistel Encourages Amylyx Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between November 11, 2022 to November 8, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 9, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated RELYVRIO's (a dual UPRBax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S.) commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (v) defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until April 9, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

