Sports.com Unveils Newly Designed Mobile App for iOS and Android

LONDON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) proudly announces the launch of its new Sports.com app. The new app (which is available for download for free from all major app stores) connects sports content with audiences worldwide. By uniting a diverse community of sports enthusiasts across various genres, demographics, and countries, Sports.com plans to eliminate multiple cultural barriers and foster a global sports community.



Moreover, Sports.com aims to revolutionize the way sports content is consumed and how fan engagement converges into a single, centralized destination. Through innovative technology and a commitment to interactive experiences, Sports.com will redefine the landscape of sports entertainment, to make it more accessible, engaging, and unified than ever before.

The New app: A Game-Changer for Sports Fans and Creators

The Sports.com app merges content access with interactive fan engagement. The app features: highlight content, live streaming, interactive player engagement like Player Kill Battles, group co-streaming, and a rich social media ecosystem crafted for the sports community. The Sports.com app is set to reach new global markets, expanding its footprint and appealing to a broader audience with localized content and experiences across a variety of sports.

The Sports.com app offers a selection of sports content, including thousands of items across numerous sports channels; as well as behind-the-scenes highlights and interviews to bring fans closer to the sports they love. Content covers major sporting events and leagues such as the UEFA Champions League, NFL, NBA, Premier League, and more.

Sports.com plans to deliver comprehensive pre- and post-match news, and event highlights across a wide range of major sports such as motorsport, soccer, golf, tennis, cricket, and more, including:

Access to the Indy 500, Dakar Rally, FIA Formula E, and the Formula 1 season.

Broadcasts of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and the prestigious Masters Golf Tournament.

Comprehensive coverage of tennis Grand Slams, including the Australian Open, French Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Special events like the Summer Olympics 2024 and the ICC Men‘s T20 Cricket World Cup.

For sports creators and influencers, the Sports.com app will introduce a novel revenue model featuring premium live streaming, subscription services, and the option to receive virtual gifts and coins. This will open new monetization avenues for content creators and will enhance the user experience by offering access to exclusive and premium content.

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com and Saudi Golf, and former Director CEO of LIV Golf and Newcastle United Football Club, said:

“Our vision for Sports.com has always been to bridge the gap between sports content and fan interaction. The launch of the Sports.com app is a key milestone in realizing that vision, offering a platform that enriches the sports viewing experience."

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com added:

"The Sports.com app is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine the global sports media landscape. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, engaging content that meets the evolving needs of today's sports fans. By leveraging the latest technology we will bring fans closer to the action, making it more than just an app—it is a gateway to the sports they love, designed to enrich their experience in lots of unprecedented ways."

Marc Bircham, Director and Head of Business Development at Sports.com said:

"Our new app is focused on bringing diverse and dynamic sports content directly to fans, wherever they are. By prioritizing unique content and user-friendly features, we aim to ensure that every fan has access to their favorite sports in a way that's both engaging and accessible. We are not just introducing a platform; we are crafting a community that spans every sport, geography, and device and our main focus is now to deliver unique and engaging content that resonates with all sports fans worldwide.”

About Sports.com

Sports.com is poised to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. For more information, visit www.sports.com.

Sports.com is redefining the sports entertainment industry by integrating live sports content with a dynamic social media platform. Designed to connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem, Sports.com offers an unparalleled sports experience, making it the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

