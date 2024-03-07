Europe Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2033, Featuring Key Players Epigenomics, Mainz Biomed and Novigenix 

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market was valued at $4.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $7.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic sector are influenced by various factors such as the escalating occurrence of colorectal cancer, heightened financial strain on healthcare systems, advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, and a rising need for colorectal cancer examination.







The Europe colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market are experiencing significant growth propelled by several factors. Rising incidences of colorectal cancer, coupled with an aging population, are driving the demand for effective screening and diagnostic tools.

Additionally, increased awareness campaigns and government initiatives promoting early detection contribute to market expansion. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of screening methods, further fueling market growth.

Moreover, the growing financial burden on healthcare systems emphasizes the importance of cost-effective and efficient screening solutions. With a surge in demand for colorectal cancer testing, the European market is witnessing notable developments in technology and innovation to meet evolving healthcare needs and improve patient outcomes.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type

Screening

Diagnostic

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic methodologies. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market by end-user application (hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories, and other end users), type (blood-based tests, stool-based tests, colonoscope, biomarker test, and other test types), and region (Europe)



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and new product launches. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major colorectal cancer screening kit manufacturers (stool DNA test, FIT/FOB tests), biomarker testing kit manufacturers, sigmoidoscope, and colonoscope manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Epigenomics

Mainz Biomed

Novigenix

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Regulatory Framework

1.2.2 Reimbursement Scenario

1.2.2.1 Fecal Immunochemical Testing/Fecal Occult Blood Testing

1.2.2.2 Molecular Testing

1.2.3 Patent Analysis

1.2.4 Key Trends

1.2.4.1 Rise of At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening

1.2.4.2 Multimodal Approaches to Colorectal Cancer Screening

1.2.4.3 Use of Gut Microbiota in Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

1.2.5 COVID-19 Impact

1.2.6 Product Landscape

1.2.7 Product Pipeline

1.2.8 Business Dynamics

1.2.8.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.8.2 Business Drivers

1.2.8.2.1 Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer and Increasing Financial Burden on Healthcare

1.2.8.2.2 Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.8.2.3 Growing Demand for Colorectal Cancer Testing

1.2.8.2.4 Earlier Cancer Detection Enabling Reduced Treatment Cost

1.2.8.3 Business Restraints

1.2.8.3.1 Limited Sensitivity of FIT/FOBt Testing Kits

1.2.8.3.2 Challenges with Sample Collection

1.2.8.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.8.4.1 Expansion of Screening Programs

1.2.8.4.2 Emerging Markets Proposing Significant Untapped Potential



2 Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Market (by Region)

2.1 Europe

2.3 Company Profile

Epigenomics

Mainz Biomed

Novigenix

