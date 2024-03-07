Sweden Life Insurance Industry Report 2023: Key Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2019-2023 and 2024-2028

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Life Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Sweden's life insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Sweden's life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Sweden's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Sweden's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Sweden's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Sweden's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Sweden's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Sweden's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Sweden's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Sweden life's insurance segment for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Sweden and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to Sweden's life insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Sweden's life insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Lines of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alecta Pension

Futur Pension

Avanza Pension

Swedbank

Skandia

AMF Pension

Handelsbanken Liv

Nordea Life

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htcket

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.