Adult Diaper Market Size to Garner US$28.2 Bn in 2030, Projects a New Report of Fairfield Market Research

London, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global adult diaper market is likely to experience significant growth reaching a valuation of US$28.2 Bn by 2030, marking a substantial increase from US$16.7 Bn recorded in 2023. The demand for adult diapers has expanded due to the rising incidence of incontinence. Due to market saturation brought on by multiple competitors, producers are now compelled to create better, more comfortable products to increase sales.



Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/adult-diaper-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$16.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$28.2 Bn CAGR 7.8% Growth Drivers Rising Awareness of Personal Hygiene

Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Disorders

Greater Emphasis on Senior Care Segmentation By Product Type (Reusable Diapers, Disposable Diapers

By Material Type (Cotton, Non-Woven Fabric, Micro Fabric, Fluff Pulp)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Specialty Outlets, Independent Small Stores, E-Retailers) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

A sizeable portion of the worldwide population is obese or leading to obesity, causing a high rate of adult incontinence, which is responsible for the increased usage of adult diapers. The key trend anticipated to fuel the adult diaper market growth is the ageing population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a greater emphasis on senior care.

Technical improvements have resulted in development of adult diaper products that are more inconspicuous, breathable, and skin-friendly. This element has a big impact on the global economy.

Developing long-lasting diapers with moisture lock technology to avoid skin issues is another result of the improvements. The adult diaper market can be developed by introducing products that provide leak protection or odour control/eradication. Therefore, technological advancements improving the quality and comfort of adult diapers will propel the market's growth.

Developing long-lasting diapers with moisture lock technology to avoid skin issues is another result of the improvements. The adult diaper market can be developed by introducing products that provide leak protection or odour control/eradication. Therefore, technological advancements improving the quality and comfort of adult diapers will propel the market's growth.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/adult-diaper-market

Key Research Insights

The market for adult diapers is expanding in North America.

The medium-sized diaper category is highly prevalent in the market for adult diapers.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the significant share of the global adult diaper market.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Sales of Pants/Pull-up Style Diapers Dominant

The necessity for pants/pull-up style diapers is growing along with women's need for adult diapers. This is because these diapers offer comfort and convenience. In addition, they come in a range of costs and sizes.

The flat-style category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period. Rectangular absorbent pads, or flat-style diapers, are usually worn with a separate fastening mechanism, like tape or mesh pants. While they may not be as discrete as other adult diaper options like pull-ups, they may be more comfortable for certain users and a decent choice for those with severe incontinence.

Reusable Diapers Continue to Surge Ahead of All

The disposable diapers segment dominated the market in 2023. Disposable diapers are used once and then discarded. The ease and convenience of disposable diapers are among the primary reasons for their increasing market popularity.

The elderly population consumes the majority of adult diapers on the market, and they are typically worn by those who have limited mobility and incontinence. As a result, disposable diapers are the best alternative because, unlike reusable diapers, they do not need to be washed, cleaned, or dried.

Furthermore, the reusable category is projected to experience the fastest market growth. Reusable adult diapers reduce waste and their impact on the environment because they are made of cloth or other materials that can be washed. Although they are not as practical as disposable diapers, they are a more economical and environmentally responsible option.





Cotton Remains the Primary Material of Choice

The cotton material segment dominated the market in 2023. Cotton is a popular material for adult diapers because it is a soft and sensitive cloth that is comfortable on the skin. This is critical for persons with sensitive skin or who are irritated by other materials.

Cotton is a breathable fabric that allows air to flow, which can help to reduce skin irritation and discomfort, and it has hypoallergenic characteristics, which means it is unlikely to trigger allergic responses. This is especially helpful for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

The fluff pulp category is expected to experience the fastest growth within the forecast time frame. Fluff pulp is the most often used absorbent substance made from wood pulp. It has a high absorption capacity. It is the most widely used option for disposable diapers since it is also reasonably priced.





Key Report Highlights

Adult diapers are primarily used by the elderly and individuals with mobility or incontinence issues.

Companies are expanding their product offerings to cater to niche segments such as younger adults with disabilities or medical conditions, active seniors, and individuals seeking gender-specific or specialty product.

There is a growing trend towards personalized products and services in the adult diaper market.

Manufacturers are offering customization options such as size, fit, absorbency levels, and styling to meet individual preferences and needs

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America’s Growing Encounter with Incontinence to Boost Sales

One of the main factors driving the need for adult diapers is the increased likelihood of incontinence among this ageing population.

One of the main risk factors for incontinence is obesity, and in North America, obesity is becoming more common. In 2023, nearly 42% of American adults were estimated to be obese.

Asia Pacific Leads the Way on Account of Widespread Medical, and Non-medical Applications

Rising disposable income levels are driving demand for disposable diapers, and personal hygiene products in many of Asia’s developing markets.

The market for adult incontinence care products is expected to increase due to the ageing populations in advanced nations and several Asian countries.

in Asian nations like China, Japan, and India, the incidence of urine incontinence has been on the rise.

There has been a noticeable increase in the use of these diapers for non-medical uses by personnel at their manufacturing plants, pilots on long-haul flights, and deep-sea divers.

Since China is the global industrial hub, workers frequently tend to use adult diapers at their factories. Because of the previously described medical and non-medical applications of adult diapers, there is expected to be an increase in demand for them in the Asia Pacific region.





Key Companies in the Global Adult Diaper Market

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

First Quality Enterprises Inc

Daio Paper Corporation

Global Adult Diaper Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Product Type Coverage, By Style Coverage, By Gender Coverage, By Price Range Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/adult-diaper-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter