Latest 7 Markets In Recreation Industry – By The Business Research Company

Access the top seven latest market reports in the Recreation industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Sports Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-global-market-report

Sports encompass both group games and individual activities involving physical exertion and skill, offering a platform to overcome challenges and achieve victory. Engaging in sports serves as a constructive outlet for releasing stress and enhancing mood and focus.

Sports can be broadly categorized into spectator and participatory, with revenue streams including media rights, merchandising, tickets, and sponsorship. The global sports market is experiencing robust growth, projected from $480.12 billion in 2023 to $506.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% to reach $506.93 billion in 2024 and $629.81 billion by 2028.

North America leading in 2023 and Africa anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Regions covered in the sports market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2. Arts Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arts-global-market-report

The arts market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. From $524.43 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach $557.49 billion in 2024 and soar to $707.79 billion by 2028, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

This growth is fueled by increasing demand for paintings, which serve as a vital expression of thoughts and emotions on a two-dimensional canvas, supporting artists and the arts community.

Major players in the industry are concentrating on innovative products like digital art platforms, offering artists the necessary tools to create and deliver digital artwork, thus enhancing customer experiences and reliability.

3. Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-global-market-report

The amusement parks market has shown robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. It is expected to grow from $79.68 billion in 2023 to $84.43 billion in 2024, and further to $105.82 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to the rise in international tourism, where amusement parks serve as major attractions, turning destinations into tourist hotspots.

Key players in the market include The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd., and others.

North America led the market in 2023, with Western Europe expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

4. Gambling Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gambling-global-market-report

Gambling involves wagering money or valuables on uncertain outcomes, often serving as a lesson in risk and reward dynamics.

Its main types include casino games, lotteries, and sports betting, accessible through various channels such as offline, online, and virtual reality (VR), catering to different end users like gambling enthusiasts and social participants.

The gambling market has exhibited robust growth, expected to reach $580.36 billion in 2024 from $540.27 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Factors driving this growth include expansion in emerging markets, increased female participation, and rising betting on e-sports. Further growth is anticipated, with the market projected to reach $744.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.

5. Family or Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/family-or-indoor-entertainment-centers-global-market-report

The family/indoor entertainment centers market has experienced rapid growth recently, attributed to factors like changing leisure preferences, urbanization, and the rise of nuclear families. Expected to reach $32.55 billion in 2024 from $28.32 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%, the market is projected to grow even further to $55.49 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovative products like family entertainment centers (FEC) to cater to diverse customer bases and boost revenue. FECs offer a wide range of recreational activities for families and individuals of all ages.

In 2023, North America led the family/indoor entertainment centers market, which covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

6. Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/independent-artists-and-performing-art-companies-global-market-report

Independent artists and performing art companies are forming partnerships with various organizations to address social issues such as homelessness and hunger, while also aiming to build audiences and reduce costs. Major players in this market include Broadway Theatre, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., and others.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the market, with Eastern Europe expected to show the fastest growth.

The market size is anticipated to increase from $216 billion in 2023 to $228.99 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth is attributed to factors like emerging market expansion, population growth, and government initiatives. Further growth is projected, reaching $286.07 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

7. Gaming Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gaming-global-market-report

The gaming market has experienced rapid growth due to various factors like the expansion of gaming platforms, the rise of esports, and the popularity of mobile gaming. Projected to reach $286.61 billion in 2024 from $256.41 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, the market is expected to further expand to $453.74 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.2%.

The proliferation of mobile phones is anticipated to drive market growth by enhancing gaming performance and offering better display and specifications. Major players in the industry are focusing on developing innovative games such as EA Sports F1 22, which capitalizes on the Formula One fan base.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the gaming market, covering regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

