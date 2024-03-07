Growing eCommerce Sector Drives Industrial Film Market Towards US$ 110.0 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the industrial film market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 62.0 Billion in 2024 and US$ 110.0 Billion by 2034. The market's growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion and modernization of industries worldwide, which are increasingly turning to functional and protective films to ensure the safety of equipment, materials, and products during manufacturing, storage, and transportation processes.



The growing demand for efficient packaging solutions in the e-commerce sector also propels significant growth, particularly for shrink, stretch, and pallet wrapping applications. Developing high-performance industrial films with enhanced properties, such as strength, durability, and chemical resistance, is a key driver of market expansion. Technological advancements in material science have enabled the production of films that cater to diverse industry needs and applications, including weatherproofing, UV protection, and thermal insulation.

The market is witnessing a growing emphasis on sustainability, prompting industries to adopt eco-friendly packaging materials, including recyclable and biodegradable industrial films, in compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

The industrial film market is experiencing significant growth in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This growth is driven by increasing demand for industrial films across various sectors, including construction, agriculture, and packaging. The preference for durable and weather-resistant films in construction projects and the adoption of customized film solutions tailored to specific requirements further contribute to market growth.

Market saturation, raw material price fluctuations, and regulatory complexities challenge the market's continued expansion. The dominance of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) in the market ensures reliable and efficient packaging solutions for industries worldwide, solidifying the industrial film market's prominence.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is expected to rise at a 5.8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The transportation segment is expected to lead the market by end use, expanding at a 5.6% of CAGR through 2034.

of CAGR through 2034. The industrial film market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise at a 7.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The industrial film market in South Korea has the potential to increase at a 6.8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The industrial film in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

through 2034. The industrial film in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

through 2034. The industrial film in the United States is estimated to rise at a whopping 6.1% CAGR through 2034.



“Advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies result in innovative film formulations that offer superior performance and versatility for various industrial applications. Infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, creates new opportunities for industrial film usage in construction, transportation, and other sectors,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the industrial film market are strategically expanding their global reach through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansions. These companies are leveraging their technological expertise and product innovation capabilities to penetrate new markets and strengthen their presence in existing ones. Conducting a market comparative analysis is crucial for guiding companies' growth strategies by providing insights into market dynamics, competitor positioning, and emerging trends.

Through comprehensive market research and analysis, companies can identify growth opportunities, assess competitive landscapes, and make informed decisions to capitalize on market trends and gain a competitive edge in the global industrial film market.

Key Players Operating in the Market:

TOYOBO Co. Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

TEKRA, MURAPLAST d.o.o.

Transcendia Vecom

ishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd

Klöckner Pentaplast

Dow

Soretrac (UK) Limited

Hypac Packaging Pte Ltd.

Peiyu Plastics Corporation

AVI Global Plast

Verstraete IML

Berry Global Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc

Jindal Poly Films

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PLASTIC SUPPLIERS, INC.

WINPAK LTD.

Polifilm GmbH

Avery Dennison

DIC CORPORATION



Recent Developments:

Industrial Opportunity Partners acquired Raven Engineered Films in April 2022 for advanced technological innovations in polymer film and sheeting solutions.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation completed the acquisition of Nakai Industrial Co. Ltd. in May 2021 to enhance film coatings production capabilities.

INDEVCO Plastics Longview, LLC unveiled new recyclable industrial films and bags containing up to 50% recycled resin in February 2021.

Bemis Company Inc. inaugurated a new facility within Amcor in September 2019 to expand packaging innovation globally.

Industrial Film Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Others

By End Use:

Transportation

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Agriculture

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



