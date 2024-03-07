Global Data Center Cooling Market Forecasts to 2030 with Asetek, STULZ, Coolcentric, Rittal, Nortek Air Solutions, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Dominating

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry, & Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market will rise from USD 12.7 billion in 2023 to USD 29.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for data center cooling market during the forecast period.

The report defines, segments, and projects the data center cooling market based on industry, type of cooling, solution, component, type of data center, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market's growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.

It strategically profiles key data center cooling solution providers, comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies, and tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and divestments, undertaken by them in the market.

The imperative drives the global data center cooling market to balance the increasing heat loads with energy-efficient and sustainable cooling technologies, driven by technological advancements, environmental considerations, and the evolving landscape of data center operations.

The Asia-Pacific data center cooling market is thriving due to the region's rapid digital transformation, the expansion of cloud services, increasing internet penetration, government support, emerging markets, the presence of global technology giants, a focus on energy efficiency, and the need to address climate variability challenges. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the data center cooling market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The data center cooling market report is dominated by players such as Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Vertiv Holdings Co. (US).



Liquid cooling systems solution segment of data center cooling to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Liquid cooling systems have emerged as an innovative solution to address the escalating heat challenges in data centers. These systems use liquid, often water or a specialized coolant, to dissipate heat generated by IT equipment more efficiently than traditional air cooling methods. Adopting liquid cooling solutions in data centers contributes significantly to market growth.



Maintenance & Support, in the by-service segment, is projected to grow the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028



The factors driving the growth of the maintenance & support segment include the increasing demand for support and maintenance services due to the rising requirement for energy-efficient and cost-effective data center cooling solutions. This growth is also driven by the growing demand for digital technologies and data centers, escalating the need for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. The rising demand for cloud computing and data storage and the emergence of liquid cooling technology also contribute to the market's expansion.



Row/Rack-based cooling, in by type of cooling segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028



The trend toward high-density computing, driven by technologies such as blade servers and GPUs, has led to increased heat generation within racks. Rack/row-based cooling solutions are designed to address the specific cooling requirements of high-density server configurations, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. This factor leads to raw/rack-based cooling adoption in the data center cooling market.



Research & Academics, by industry segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028



The growth of data center cooling in the research and academics industry is fueled by the sector's increasing reliance on advanced computing technologies, growing data storage needs, expanding IT infrastructure, a focus on energy efficiency, the critical nature of research operations, government funding initiatives, and the adoption of edge computing. These factors collectively drive the adoption of sophisticated and efficient cooling solutions to support the evolving demands of research and academic institutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



The report provides insights on the following pointers: Analysis of critical drivers (Improving efficiency in data centers), restraints (High investment cost), opportunities (Emergence of liquid cooling technology), and challenges (Cooling challenges during power outage) influencing the growth of the data center cooling market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the data center cooling market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the data center cooling market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the data center cooling market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), and among others in the data center cooling market.

