Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts Analysis 2023-2027, by Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Sectors

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Romania is forecast to shrink by 2.1% in real terms in 2024, owing to weak investor and consumer confidence amid high inflation, interest rates, and construction costs, coupled with a fall in foreign direct investments (FDI), and building permits issued in the country.

According to the National Statistics Institute (NIS), the average construction production index grew by 8.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2023. The industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual rate of 4.3% from 2024 to 2027, supported by investments in transport, electricity, and housing infrastructure projects. The Romanian government aim to have 200km of highways in operation by the end of 2024.



Forecast period growth in the industry will also be supported by investments as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), which involves an investment of RON140.7 billion ($29.1 billion) on 66 reforms and 111 investments, by 2026. The plan, which include RON73.5 billion ($15.2 billion) in loan and RON67.1 billion ($13.9 billion) in grants, focuses on facilitating the country's green and digital transition, and enhancing the education sector. The country had received RON44.9 billion ($9.3 billion) in funding, as of mid-October 2023; this includes RON18.8 billion ($3.9 billion) in pre-financing. In November 2023, the EU gave a positive assessment of Romania's modified recovery and resilience plan, to includes a REPowerEU chapter.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Romanian construction industry, including -

The Romanian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Romanian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Romania. It provides -

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Romania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/784afx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.