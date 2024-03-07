Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from February 29 to March 1, 2024

|Regulated Information
Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 7, 2024
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM FEBRUARY 29 to MARCH 1, 2024
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on December 15, 2023.
These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
|Volume
(in number of shares)
|Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)
|Market
|29/02/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|18 965
|73.3390
|XPAR
|29/02/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|19 846
|73.3767
|CEUX
|29/02/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3 325
|73.4023
|TQEX
|29/02/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3 003
|73.4864
|AQEU
|01/03/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|19 221
|74.8575
|XPAR
|01/03/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|19 173
|74.8549
|CEUX
|01/03/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3 435
|74.8308
|TQEX
|01/03/2024
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|4 119
|74.7973
|AQEU
|Total
|91 087
|74.1161
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Key Figures
|
|
Attachment