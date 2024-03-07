Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Trends Analysis Report - Surge in Technical Grade BHT and Optimized Production Technologies Propel Market Expansion

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Technical Grade, and Food Grade), By End-use (Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Animal Feed, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market is forecast to witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. In 2021, Asia Pacific market's volume surged to 17,708.2 Tonnes, showcasing a growth of 5.4% during 2019-2022.



In the pharmaceutical industry, BHT protects drugs and formulations from oxidative degradation. It enhances the stability of medications, ensuring their efficacy over an extended period. BHT finds applications in both oral and topical pharmaceutical formulations. BHT stabilizes plastics and rubber, preventing the deterioration of these materials due to exposure to environmental factors such as sunlight and heat. This application is critical in the production of various plastic and rubber products.



The market is experiencing advancements in production technologies, leading to improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Innovative manufacturing processes, such as molecular distillation and selective hydrogenation, are being employed to enhance the quality of BHT and meet the evolving needs of end-users. As emerging economies witness rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for BHT is expanding across diverse applications. The increasing understanding of the benefits of using antioxidants in different industries drives the market's growth. Regulatory standards for using antioxidants in various industries are becoming more stringent. This trend influences manufacturers to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, leading to developing high-quality BHT products with minimal impurities.



Invest India reports that the food processing industry received a total of $12,354 billion in FDI between April 2000 and September 2023, representing 1.89 percent of the total FDI equity inflow. For fiscal year 2023, the food processing sector received an FDI equity inflow of $0.896 billion.

In 2025, the Indian food processing industry is estimated to reach $535 billion. Additionally, as the rubber industry in China expands, there is likely to be an increased demand for BHT to ensure the longevity and performance of rubber products. The tire industry is a significant rubber consumer. BHT is commonly used in tire manufacturing to protect rubber components with the growth of the automotive industry and increased tire production in China. Due to the aforementioned factors the market growth will drive in this region.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $39,795.5 Thousands by 2030. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 5.1% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The India market would showcase a CAGR of 6.4% during (2023 - 2030).



Key Companies Profiled

Sasol Limited

Lanxess AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Camlin Fine Sciences Limited

Dycon Chemicals

Finar (Actylis)

Yasho Industries Limited

Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Market Report Segmentation

By Grade

Technical Grade

Food Grade

By End-use

Plastic & Rubber

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

