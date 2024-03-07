India's Surface Disinfectant Market, Forecast to 2028: Rising Hygiene Awareness and Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Driving Opportunities

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Surface Disinfectant Products Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With heightened attention to cleanliness and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for surface disinfectants in India is seeing substantial growth. Reports indicate an impressive CAGR expected in the sector through 2028, reflecting an increased emphasis on health and hygiene across the country. The trajectory of this expansion is fueled by a blend of consumer behavior, industry innovation, and government initiatives directed at enhancing public health standards.

A critical component of this market surge can be traced to the broadening awareness amongst Indian consumers regarding the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions both in the home and within communal spaces. These conditions are vital in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and in supporting overall community health. Projections suggest a correlating climb in demand for products that not only disinfect but also integrate eco-conscious elements, as sustainability becomes a top priority for both producers and consumers alike.

Much of the momentum can also be attributed to progressive government initiatives aimed at improving sanitation and hygiene practices throughout the nation. Efforts like the 'Right to Sanitation' campaign are instrumental in driving the public conversation as well as actual marketplace dynamics. Educational campaigns and infrastructure investments are essential in this growth, working in tandem with private sector innovation to address urgent healthcare needs.

Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI)

The prevalence of HAIs remains a pressing concern within healthcare facilities, functioning as a significant driver for the heightened use of disinfectants. As healthcare systems strive for improved patient care standards and reduced rates of infection, the utilization of surface disinfectants is expected to continue rising.

Food Processing Industry as a Market Contributor

The expansive Indian food processing industry's requirements for stringent hygiene practices have further bolstered the demand for effective disinfection solutions. Encouraged by government policies and investments, this presents a robust segment for future market growth.

Segmentation and Regional Analysis

In an analysis of market segmentation, the surface disinfectant products landscape in India is dissected by aspects such as product type, end-user industries, distribution channels, and regions. The findings offer insight into the varying market patterns and opportunities across different slices of the market.

Notably, key market participants include prominent brands such as Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited and 3M India Limited, among others, all contributing to a competitive and innovative market environment.

Detailed Insights and Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive overview of these market dynamics and competitive strategies, equipping industry stakeholders with crucial information conducive to making informed business decisions and navigating the surface disinfectant products landscape effectively.

Liquid Disinfectants

Disinfectant Wipes

Disinfectant Sprays

Ready-to-use Solutions

Concentrated Disinfectants

Applications across Healthcare, Education, Residential, and Beyond

Distribution via Grocery Stores, Online Platforms, and Supermarkets

Geographical Breakdown: North, West, South, and East India

With a focus on sustainability, evolving market trends, and a responsive industry approach, the India surface disinfectant products market is at a pivotal juncture on its growth trajectory. The influence of ongoing public health discussions, along with regulatory support, positions the market for continued expansion and advancement in the coming years.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited

3M India Limited

Ecolab Food Safety and Hygiene Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Clorox Limited

ITC Limited

SC Johnson Product Pvt. Ltd.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Diversey India Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs6lt3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.