Landmark Vineyards Celebrates 50 Years of Winemaking Excellence

SONOMA, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Vineyards today unveiled the redesigned packaging of its portfolio staple, the Damaris Reserve Chardonnay. The release is a tribute to the winery’s late founder, Damaris Deere Ford, the great-great-granddaughter of John Deere, as the winery celebrates its 50-year anniversary. The refreshed packaging embodies Damaris’ elegance and spirit, as well as her love for the arts through its sleek and modern design.



First produced in 1988, fourteen years after the founding of Landmark Vineyards, the Damaris Reserve Chardonnay was crafted as an homage to Damaris, and has been one of the most eminent wines in the Landmark portfolio. The Damaris Reserve Chardonnay has received more than thirty 90+ point scores and earned a coveted spot as a featured wine at White House events spanning three presidencies.

“In celebration of both the longevity of Landmark Vineyards and the influential life of Damaris, we are thrilled to be able to offer a new look to a storied wine,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president, marketing for Landmark Vineyards. “For the last 50 years, Landmark has crafted wines that traverse the breadth of California’s winemaking potential. With Damaris’ recent passing in 2023, we are able to look back on the legacy she has built and honor her through the continued success of her namesake wine and the expressive redesign of its label.”



Landmark is committed to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sourcing grapes from unique vineyard sites throughout California. Chardonnay was the winery’s exclusive grape until pinot noir production commenced in 2014, further cementing the brand’s legacy of cultivating high-quality premium wines.

“We take pride in upholding Damaris’ legacy – her cherished wines – and look forward to the new chapter that the next 50 years will unveil,” said Greg Stach, winemaker for Landmark Vineyards. “We remain committed to preserving the rich traditions and crafting exceptional wines that embody the spirit and passion instilled by Damaris, ensuring a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The 2022 Damaris Reserve Chardonnay is available exclusively at landmarkwine.com and can be savored at the Landmark Vineyards estates in both Kenwood and the Russian River Valley as part of the “Perfect Pairing” experience.

For more information or to book a tasting, please visit LandmarkWine.com.

About Landmark Vineyards

Nestled at the base of the Mayacamas Mountain Range in Sonoma Valley, Landmark® Vineyards epitomizes the rustic grace and beauty of Sonoma County. Since 1974, Landmark has been dedicated to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sourcing grapes from unique vineyard sites throughout California to create rich, balanced wines. Its Hop Kiln Estate is a registered California Historical Landmark and expands Landmark Vineyards’ presence to two tasting rooms and properties in the Sonoma and Russian River Valleys. Its signature wine, the Overlook Chardonnay, has appeared on the Wine Spectator Top 100 list seven times. Landmark’s wines may be purchased directly from Landmark’s Tasting Room or online store, or through membership in the Wine Society. To discover more about Landmark’s remarkable approach to winemaking, visit Landmarkwine.com, or explore our Corporate Social Responsibility work at https://csr.wonderful.com/.

