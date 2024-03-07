Preclinical Assets Market to Surge, Spotlight on Advances in Asia-Pacific

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical assets market has entered a period of promising expansion, with recent data indicating a continued trajectory of growth. Analysts project that the market, which stood at $5.32 billion in 2023, is poised to climb to $5.83 billion in 2024, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Further analysis suggests the industry is set to witness an increase to $8.34 billion by 2028 with a steady CAGR of 9.3%. This growth largely stems from advancements in precision medicine, personalized therapies, and heightened investments in AI and machine learning. These technologies accelerate drug discovery initiatives and enhance the efficiency of preclinical studies.

Latest Trends and Developments in Preclinical Asset Services

  • Adoption of advanced imaging and predictive models
  • Increased automation in high-throughput screening
  • Integrative approaches using multi-omics data
  • Growth in biobanking and focus on rare diseases

The preclinical phase is vital to the drug discovery process, offering insights that inform the progression of compounds to clinical evaluation. Strategic alliances and product innovation among leading market players are enhancing the scope and quality of preclinical assets. Noteworthy partnerships and acquisitions are redefining the competitive landscape and fueling advancements within the sector.

North America remains the most significant contributor to market size, while the Asia-Pacific region experiences the fastest growth. The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry and increasing support from government initiatives in these regions are key factors propelling market advancement.

Key Market Segments

  1. Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies
  2. Toxicology Testing
  3. Compound Management
  4. Safety Pharmacology

These services are implemented by various end-users like biopharmaceutical companies and governmental research institutes, reflecting the market's extensive reach. Progressive preclinical asset services facilitate drug development, ensuring that novel therapeutics are both effective and safe for human use.

The in-depth market research report provides a rigorous exploration of the current trends, projected growth patterns, and future prospects within the preclinical assets sector. It stands as a crucial resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the dynamics of the market and leverage opportunities for innovation and strategic growth.

The global preclinical assets market is poised for significant growth, driven by relentless advances in drug discovery and the strategic maneuvers of top industry players. As this market continues to evolve, so too will the opportunities for businesses within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology arenas to pioneer new territories in drug development and medical research.

For inquisitive minds and industry leaders, this latest research publication offers a detailed compass to navigate the complexities of the preclinical assets market, presenting a collected amalgamation of data for strategic decision-making and foresight.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages175
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.83 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$8.34 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Laboratory Corporation of America
  • IQVIA Inc.
  • ICON PLC
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • PPD Inc.
  • SGS SA
  • WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
  • Intertrek Group PLC
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Medpace Inc.
  • Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.
  • Evotec SE
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Inotiv Inc.
  • SRI International Inc.
  • Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
  • Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Beijing Co. Ltd.
  • AmplifyBio LLC
  • BioReliance Corporation
  • Pharmalegacy Laboratories Co. Ltd.
  • Precigen Inc.
  • ReproCELL Incorporated
  • InSphero AG
  • Crown Bioscience Inc.
  • Comparative Biosciences Inc.
  • TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
  • InVivo Biosystems
  • Pharmatest Services Ltd
  • Domainex Limited
  • Viroclinics Xplore

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Preclinical Assets Market Characteristics
  3. Preclinical Assets Market Trends and Strategies
  4. Preclinical Assets Market - Macro Economic Scenario
  5. Global Preclinical Assets Market Size and Growth
  6. Preclinical Assets Market Segmentation
  7. Preclinical Assets Market Regional and Country Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific Preclinical Assets Market
  9. China Preclinical Assets Market
  10. India Preclinical Assets Market
  11. Japan Preclinical Assets Market
  12. Australia Preclinical Assets Market
  13. Indonesia Preclinical Assets Market
  14. South Korea Preclinical Assets Market
  15. Western Europe Preclinical Assets Market
  16. UK Preclinical Assets Market
  17. Germany Preclinical Assets Market
  18. France Preclinical Assets Market
  19. Italy Preclinical Assets Market
  20. Spain Preclinical Assets Market
  21. Eastern Europe Preclinical Assets Market
  22. Russia Preclinical Assets Market
  23. North America Preclinical Assets Market
  24. USA Preclinical Assets Market
  25. Canada Preclinical Assets Market
  26. South America Preclinical Assets Market
  27. Brazil Preclinical Assets Market
  28. Middle East Preclinical Assets Market
  29. Africa Preclinical Assets Market
  30. Preclinical Assets Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
  31. Preclinical Assets Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
  32. Global Preclinical Assets Market Competitive Benchmarking
  33. Global Preclinical Assets Market Competitive Dashboard
  34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Preclinical Assets Market
  35. Preclinical Assets Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
  36. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ex65m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Preclinical Assets Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Clinical Trials
                            
                            
                                Patient Derived Xenograft
                            
                            
                                Preclinical
                            
                            
                                Preclinical Assets
                            
                            
                                Preclinical Development
                            
                            
                                Toxicology Testing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data