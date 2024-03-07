EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana

announce 16-year licensing renewal

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Milan, Italy (March 7, 2024) - EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana, today, announce the early renewal of their licensing agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of prescription frames and sunglasses under the Dolce&Gabbana brand.

The existing agreement, which took effect on January 1, 2020, and was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2029, has been renewed and replaced with a new accord, lasting 16 years, effective January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2039.

The renewal, ahead of its natural expiration, and its duration are testament to the strong confidence and collaboration between the two companies since 2005.

“Dolce&Gabbana has held a special place in our hearts over two decades. Since our stories intertwined, we have created some beautiful, memorable and innovative frames together, each a ‘made in Italy’ masterpiece. We have cultivated a love, admiration and loyalty among the most discerning consumers, developing a deep trust and respect for each other along the way. Our early renewal signals the strong bond between our companies and the promise that luxury eyewear represents in the decades ahead.” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

“EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have built a powerfully effective partnership over the last 19 years, both in business and creativity. Today's long-term renewal is representative of our shared confidence in the future opportunities from which both parties will benefit as we continue to work together in the years ahead. EssilorLuxottica's unparalleled know-how in the manufacture of eyewear is matched only by the scale and quality of its global network of retail and distribution. Dolce&Gabbana is delighted to confirm today's renewal”, said Alfonso Dolce, CEO at Dolce&Gabbana.

