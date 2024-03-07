Osman Shrine Circus: A Celebration of Laughter and Ethical Animal Care

Saint Paul, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Paul, Minnesota -

This year marks the Centennial Anniversary of the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus, a cornerstone of family entertainment in the Twin Cities now for 100 years. To mark this celebration, the Osman Circus highlights its unwavering commitment to the ethical treatment of animals and the joyous art of clowning. The Osman Shrine Circus, in collaboration with Carden Circus Productions, continues to set the standard in animal welfare and exceptional entertainment.

Osman Clowns bring laughter and happiness to everyone, embodying the spirit of the Osman Circus. Their performances are crafted to delight audiences of all ages, proving that joy and humor are timeless. Alongside hilarious and breathtaking acts by its human performers, Osman Circus takes special attention to spotlight the ethical treatment of its animal partners, demonstrating that respect and compassion are at the core of their operations.

In partnership with Carden Circus Productions, known for their dedication to superior animal care, the Osman Shrine Circus ensures that all animal acts, from the majestic elephants to playful dogs, are treated with the utmost care and respect. These amazing animals receive specialized round-the-clock care from experienced trainers and handlers committed to their well-being.

The Osman Shrine Circus will feature a diverse array of acts; from its amazing animal performers to the agility of acrobats and aerialists. Its collaboration with Carden Circus Productions ensures that every performance is not only a display of extraordinary talent but is also a testament to ethical standards in a safe environment for everyone.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of the Osman Shrine Circus, where entertainment and enchantment truly come alive. With ten showtimes scheduled at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, from March 21 to March 24, there's a perfect time for everyone to join in the fun.

Showtimes:

March 21 (Thursday): 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM

March 22 (Friday): 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:30 PM

March 23 (Saturday): 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:30 PM

March 24 (Sunday): 10:30 AM, 3:00 PM

Discover more about their commitment to animal welfare and the joyous world of the Osman Shrine Circus by visiting their official website. Secure one's tickets now for an unforgettable family experience that celebrates the best of circus entertainment and animal care. Osman Shrine Circus

About the Osman Shrine Circus:

For 100 years, the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus has been a beacon of joy and entertainment in the Twin Cities, upholding a legacy of family fun, ethical animal treatment, and community engagement. With a rich history and a future focused on ethical entertainment, the Osman Shrine Circus invites all to be a part of its continuing story.

Discover More: Watch Carden Circus Productions in Action https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CP5mxbNDYjo

Visit the Osman Shrine Circus Website https://osmancircus.com

