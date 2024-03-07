Pre-Filled Syringes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report Pre-Filled Syringes Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Type (Conventional, Safety), by Material (Glass, Plastic, Stainless Steel, Elastomer), by Design (Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, Customised), by Delivery (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Others), by Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Pre-Filled Syringes market is estimated at US$5,069.3 million in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Growing Need for User-friendly and Secure Self-administration Syringes

The increasing popularity of self-administration has elevated the demand for pre-filled syringes and safety-engineered devices. These devices, exemplified by pre-filled safety syringes and auto-injectors with automatically retracted needle mechanisms, not only meet the requirements of user-friendly operation but also incorporate crucial safety features. This includes measures such as sharps protection, precise dosage delivery, and enhanced usability, especially catering to the needs of frail patients. The heightened scrutiny from health authorities underscores the significance of implementing comprehensive safety measures in these self-administration devices.

The expansion of pre-filled safety syringes is led by the elderly patients who may face challenges in administering medication independently. The emphasis is on developing devices that are user-friendly, require minimal force for activation, and incorporate passive safety features to reduce unnecessary steps. This is crucial for ensuring that the elderly can self-administer their medication effectively.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Pre-Filled Syringes Market?

The acceptance and utilization of pre-filled syringes (PFS) have been on the rise for some time, but the impact of COVID-19 has played a role in accelerating their adoption. The shift to PFS is being driven by the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic on medication research, manufacturing, and healthcare systems. This trend shows no signs of abating; instead, it is expected to intensify significantly in the coming months, particularly with the ongoing global efforts for increased vaccination against COVID-19. The technology behind pre-filled syringes has evolved, especially in the context of low-temperature storage requirements prompted by COVID-19.

Consequently, drug manufacturers are pivoting to PFS as a response to this shortage while also embracing the additional benefits that PFS offer. PFS is widely acknowledged as the primary delivery system for vaccines, necessitating developers and manufacturers to prepare for the shift of COVID-19 vaccines to PFS. Moreover, manufacturers are actively seeking partnerships with experienced Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) possessing the flexibility and capability to support projects, ensuring they stay ahead of the evolving landscape. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the pre-filled syringes market during the ongoing pandemic.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancements in Pre-Filled Syringes

Significant advancements have been made in pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen injectors, and needle-free devices over the recent times. These innovative tools have emerged as the primary means of administering medications, surpassing traditional parenteral infusion methods. The demand for pre-filled syringes has witnessed a substantial increase with a growing number of medical institutions adopting this mode of drug delivery. Pre-filled syringes are increasingly favoured by patients who self-administer, seeking a more convenient and secure approach to medication intake within the comfort of their homes.

The usage of pre-filled syringes is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory in the years to come. In response to this growing trend, pharmaceutical companies are progressively packaging a wide array of injectable drugs and vaccines in the pre-filled syringe format. Currently, there are over 100 injectable medicines available in pre-filled syringes, and a rising number of medications in the development pipeline are slated for this mode of delivery.

Rising Uptake of Injectable Medications

The surge in the utilization of parenteral medications, particularly biologics for treating diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, has compelled pharmaceutical and packaging manufacturers to develop more sophisticated container closure and drug delivery systems. Pre-filled syringes, originally associated with anticoagulants and vaccinations, are now diversifying into various therapeutic fields. Innovations in syringe design not only contribute to the safety of patients and caregivers but also drive increased productivity while minimizing product and packaging waste. The pre-filled syringe, being fully packaged and ready for injection, not only saves time but also eliminates unnecessary handling before actual application. This significantly reduces the risks associated with injection errors, dilution problems, or concerns related to non-sterility that may arise with multi-dose containers.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Shift Towards Biologics and Biosimilars

The healthcare industry is rapidly shifting its focus to biologics, which are predominantly administered through injections. Pre-filled syringes have become widely adopted as preferred injectable drug delivery devices, especially for the treatment of chronic conditions requiring frequent medication administration. The emergence of 'Pre-filled syringe biosimilars' represents a promising development. Even if the reference product is initially approved in a vial presentation, the US FDA permits a biosimilar in "a pre-filled syringe or in an auto-injector device" (both considered the same "injectable" dosage form) due to the advantages offered by pre-filled syringes. This holds significant weight in US regulations, as it signifies the FDA's preference for pre-filled syringes over vials.

Increasing Need for Pre-Filled Injectable Drugs

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry's evolution and increased sophistication have led to a consistent expansion of the pre-filled syringes market. Pre-filled syringe manufacturers have had to adapt to heightened demand, evolving requirements, and more sophisticated drug delivery techniques. The landscape of syringes has undergone significant changes, introducing new products for packaging injectable medications and diluents. Pre-filled syringes find application in packaging various medications, including vaccines, blood stimulants, therapeutic proteins, erythropoietin, interferons, and treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, among others. Prefilling is becoming a recommended practice for many new injectable products. The adoption of pre-filled syringes has surged due to the limitations of traditional methods. Additionally, pre-filled syringes contribute to preventing dosing errors by providing an exact dose, with some pharmaceutical companies adhering to vial filling standards up to 25%. Furthermore, pre-filled syringes mitigate the risk of overfilling, promoting reduced waste, especially in situations where certain medications are scarce or prohibitively expensive. The widespread use of pre-filled syringes signifies a transformative shift in medical practices, heralding healthcare reform. These syringes are swiftly replacing the conventional vial and syringe format as the preferred device for the parenteral administration of injectable biologics, biotechnology drugs, protein-based drugs, sustained release formulations, and other parenteral medications.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Pre-Filled Syringes Market include Baxter International Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, Catalent, Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Debiotech S.A., Elcam Medical, Fresenius Kabi AG, Gerresheimer AG, Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology Co., Ltd, MedXL Inc., Nipro Medical Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd, Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) Group, Schott AG, Stevanato Group, Terumo Corporation, Vetter Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Major players such as Baxter, BD, and Fresenius Kabi exert a significant influence with their extensive experience, global market presence, and diversified product portfolios. These companies, having pioneered technologies, command substantial brand recognition and market share. Simultaneously, the market landscape has seen the emergence of nimble startups introducing novel approaches and disruptive technologies. The exploration of diverse therapeutic applications, is reshaping the competitive dynamics, allowing companies to tap into new markets and patient populations. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships, whether with research institutions or other industry players, play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and expanding market reach. As the field continues to advance, the competitive scenario is characterized by a delicate balance between established players leveraging their market presence and startups driving innovation in the prefilled syringes market space.

Recent Developments

On 16 th March 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A. collaborated with leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Recipharm. Under the agreement, Stevanato Group will lend its 70+ years of manufacturing experience to support the development and production of pre-fillable syringes for use in Recipharm’s soft mist inhalers. As part of this collaboration, Stevanato Group will provide and manufacture its glass pre-fillable syringe Alba® assembled with the Integrated Spray Module (ISM TM ) of Recipharm’s soft mist inhaler technology, the Pre-Filled Syringe Inhaler (PFSI TM ).

March 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A. collaborated with leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Recipharm. Under the agreement, Stevanato Group will lend its 70+ years of manufacturing experience to support the development and production of pre-fillable syringes for use in Recipharm’s soft mist inhalers. As part of this collaboration, Stevanato Group will provide and manufacture its glass pre-fillable syringe Alba® assembled with the Integrated Spray Module (ISM ) of Recipharm’s soft mist inhaler technology, the Pre-Filled Syringe Inhaler (PFSI ). On 17th October 2023, SHL Medical entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership agreement with Lifecore Biomedical, a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.

