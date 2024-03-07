Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Projected for Vigorous Growth, North America Leads Regional Shares

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industry Anticipates Major Boost with Advancements in Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapies

The global oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is gearing up for a dynamic expansion, with a groundbreaking report revealing an expected surge to $2 billion by 2028, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

This comprehensive analysis highlights the key drivers facilitating this growth - the increasing prevalence of cancer, the accelerating demand for personalized medicine, emerging market opportunities, and cutting-edge advancements in immuno-oncology therapies. The industry's landscape is changing significantly, underscored by a conscientious shift towards precision medicine and targeted therapies.

Focused on Critical Preclinical Stages in Drug and Device Approvals

The fierce battle against cancer necessitates the continuous development of novel drugs and devices, propelling the need for in-vivo CRO services. These organizations are pivotal in conducting rigorous preclinical in-vivo studies prior to the commencement of human trials. As per the American Chemical Society, the looming 47% increase in cancer cases by 2040 underscores the urgent need for more effective treatments and, consequently, the expansion of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market.

Investment in Healthcare a Key Market Growth Indicator

Healthcare expenditure, covering extensive costs associated with healthcare services, bears a vital influence on the development and accessibility of oncology-based in-vivo CRO services. Reports from the Canadian Institute for Health Information confirm a noteworthy increment in healthcare spending, highlighting the symbiotic growth trajectory with the CRO market.

Innovation Steered by Top Industry Companies

A fleet of industry leaders are seen steering the market with innovation and strategic collaborations. Notable ventures in this market segment include the development of advanced solutions like CAR T-cell therapies and strategic mergers to bolster service offerings and expand operational capabilities.

North America Dominates Regional Market Shares

In the geographic landscape, North America remains a beacon of market dominance within the oncology-based in-vivo CRO sector. The region's commitment to research and its rapid adaptation to novel therapies renders it the fastest-growing market across the globe.

Diverse Applications Spanning Blood Cancer, Solid Tumors, and Beyond

The wide array of services provided by these biomedical research entities extends to various cancer types, such as blood cancer and solid tumors, with a multitude of models including syngeneic, xenograft, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) employed in preclinical testing.

The newly published market report encompasses a profound dive into the oncology-based in-vivo CRO industry, detailing the market statistics, growth trends, competitive landscape, and future outlook. This exclusive market analysis is meant to arm stakeholders with actionable insights for informed decision-making in a field where innovation and precise forecasting pave the way for progress.

It represents the compiled efforts of comprehensive research, showcasing the market revenue, significant trends, and opportunities, along with a meticulous breakdown of segments and regional highlights, contributing to a more refined understanding of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market's dynamics.

Understanding Market Valuation

The market report meticulously outlines the valuation parameters, focusing primarily on revenues generated through preclinical research services that encapsulate various testing models for oncology drugs and devices. These valuations are a testament to the substantial economic impact that the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market wields globally.

By capturing the essence of this critical sector, the report underlines significant contributions made by organizations globally, acknowledging their role in shaping healthcare's future landscape with a stern focus on oncology.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include

Crown Bioscience

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

ICON plc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Labcorp Drug Development

Champion Oncology Inc.

Xentech SAS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MI Bioresearch Inc.

Clintec International Private Limited

Worldwide Clinical Trials Inc.

Pharm-Olam LLC

Clinipace Clinical Research Private Limited

Covance Inc.

Evotec SE

Living Tumor Laboratory

Oncodesign SA

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

Syngene International Limited

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

Pharmalegacy Laboratories

Oncotest GmbH

Oncovision

Biocytogen LLC

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Characteristics Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Trends and Strategies Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market - Macro Economic Scenario Global Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Size and Growth Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Regional and Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market China Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market India Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Japan Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Australia Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Indonesia Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market South Korea Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Western Europe Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market UK Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Germany Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market France Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Italy Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Spain Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Eastern Europe Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Russia Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market North America Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market USA Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Canada Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market South America Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Brazil Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Middle East Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Africa Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Global Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Competitive Benchmarking Global Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Competitive Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Oncology-based In-Vivo CRO Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4llxy0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.