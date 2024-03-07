Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market Poised for Rapid Growth by 2028

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hanoi, Vietnam - A Recent Market Analysis Highlights Expanding Opportunities in Vietnam’s Cloud Based IaaS Sector

A comprehensive market research report has been added to our extensive collection, detailing the evolving landscape of the Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. The report forecasts a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the market between now and 2028. Vietnam's burgeoning digital economy, coupled with the increased adoption of cloud services, is setting the stage for a transformative period in the industry. The report segments the Vietnam cloud based IaaS market by type, solution, organization type, end-user industry, and region, offering detailed insights into various facets of the market.

The Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Cloud Solutions Drives Market Growth

Public and Private IaaS: Differentiation of service delivery models catering to various needs of businesses. Comprehensive Solutions: Including network as a service, disaster recovery as a service, and managed hosting services among others. Organization Type Inclusivity: Coverage of both small & medium businesses and large enterprises, reflecting the widespread adoption potential of IaaS. Diverse End-User Industries: From IT & telecom to healthcare and education, indicating the widespread applicability of cloud IaaS solutions. Regional Insights: Analysis inclusive of Central Vietnam, North Vietnam, and South Vietnam, indicating the geographic nuances in cloud adoption.

The report identifies major drivers fueling the Vietnam cloud based IaaS market such as the preference for cost-effective solutions and the scalability of cloud services, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Furthermore, the study highlights how the adoption of cloud computing is being catalyzed by the nation's increased internet and smartphone penetration.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Digital Transformation Pave the Way

Vietnam's initiatives to digitally transform its economy provide a conducive environment for the cloud based IaaS market growth. The shift towards digitization across industries such as government, finance, and healthcare aligns with the market's upward trajectory.

Market Players and Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive landscape, featuring major industry players who are setting the bar in the Vietnam cloud based IaaS market. Through their strategic operations, including product launches, mergers, and partnerships, these companies are crucial to the market's dynamic growth.

Strategic Market Insights for Stakeholders



Business leaders, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders stand to gain from the extensive data and analysis provided in this report. These insights will assist in strategic decision-making and in identifying areas of investment and innovation within the Vietnam cloud based IaaS market. Implications for the Future With detailed forecasts and analyses, the Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market report is an indispensable tool for understanding the current trends and future directions of cloud computing in Vietnam. Its findings are vital for businesses looking to capitalize on the numerous opportunities within this fast-growing market. As the digital landscape in Vietnam continues to evolve, the demand for cloud-based solutions is set to rise, potentially reshaping the economic and technological contours of the region in the years to come.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Vietnam

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon Data Services Vietnam Pvt Ltd

Apollo Global Management Vietnam Pvt Ltd

MICROSOFT VIETNAM CORPORATION PVT LTD

Dell Vietnam Pvt Ltd

IBM Vietnam Pvt Ltd

Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Pvt Ltd

NTT Communications Pvt Ltd

Cisco Systems Vietnam Pvt Ltd

VMWare Software Pvt Ltd

Key Topics Covered

Service Overview Research Methodology Executive Summary Voice of Customer Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook South Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook North Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook Central Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook Market Dynamics Market Trends & Developments Policy & Regulatory Landscape Vietnam Economic Profile Company Profiles Strategic Recommendations About the Publisher & Disclaimer

