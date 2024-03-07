Custody Service Market Forecast to Reach $63.06 Billion by 2028 Amid Technological Transformation and Global Market Integration

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Service Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the political and economic landscapes continue to evolve globally, the need for robust, efficient, and secure asset management solutions has become paramount for institutional investors and financial entities. A recent market research report indicates a significant growth trajectory for the custody service market, with expectations to grow from $41.57 billion in 2023 to an estimated $63.06 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.


Factors such as the advent of digital asset classes, the push for enhanced regulatory compliance, an increase in globalization, and an upsurge in institutional investments are principal drivers catalyzing this market's progression. The report extensively covers a range of services within the market, including core custody services, ancillary services, core depository services, and other vital administrative functions.

Market Dynamics

Boost from Technological Advancements: A vital element facilitating growth within the custody service sector is the deployment of modern technology solutions designed to automate and standardize operational processes. The increasing incorporation of digital platforms and services by major banks and financial institutions is underpinning the market's forward momentum.

Global Market Expansion: The landscape of financial markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions showcases a surging demand for secure asset handling and administration, reinforcing the role played by custodial services in driving market growth and ensuring transactional security for a diverse variety of assets.

In light of the dynamic nature of financial markets, the report also identifies competitive pressures as a key challenge confronting the market, with numerous players vying for market prominence. Despite this, innovations in digital asset custody platforms are gaining attention, signifying a transformation within the industry toward secure and efficient operation models.

Strategic Acquisitions Shaping the Market

In a move reflective of the market's rapid changes, recent acquisitions such as U.S. Bank's strategic procurement of the debt servicing and securities custody services client portfolio from MUFG Union Bank spotlight the industry's efforts to broaden service capabilities and enhance customer service experiences.

Geographic and Service Insights

With North America leading the custody services market in 2023 and Western Europe following close behind, the report provides an in-depth overview of the services offered within these regions and the challenges and opportunities specific to each geographic locale.

The report delves into the different types of services provided by the industry, shedding light on the critical roles played by custody service providers in financial markets. Equity, fixed income, alternative assets, and other asset types all stand to be influenced by the evolving service models within this sector.

Ready For Financial Futures

The report's comprehensive analysis provides a forward-looking view of the custody services landscape and is a vital resource for industry participants seeking to understand the current and future market dynamics. As the global economy continues to integrate, the importance of adept custody services remains prominent, and the market's anticipated growth suggests a bright future for the industry.

This detailed custody service market research report provides stakeholders with an extensive understanding of the global custody service landscape, encompassing key market segments, trends, and the projected growth patterns set to shape the sector over the coming years.

For enterprises operating within the financial services industry, investors, and companies seeking to expand their knowledge and operational capabilities within the custody environment, this report is an indispensable tool offering insights that could inform strategic decision-making and long-term positioning.

Key Topics Covered












  1. Executive Summary
  2. Custody Service Market Characteristics
  3. Custody Service Market Trends and Strategies
  4. Custody Service Market - Macro Economic Scenario
  5. Global Custody Service Market Size and Growth
  6. Custody Service Market Segmentation
  7. Custody Service Market Regional and Country Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific Custody Service Market
  9. China Custody Service Market
  10. India Custody Service Market
  11. Japan Custody Service Market
  12. Australia Custody Service Market
  13. Indonesia Custody Service Market
  14. South Korea Custody Service Market
  15. Western Europe Custody Service Market
  16. UK Custody Service Market
  17. Germany Custody Service Market
  18. France Custody Service Market
  19. Italy Custody Service Market
  20. Spain Custody Service Market
  21. Eastern Europe Custody Service Market
  22. Russia Custody Service Market
  23. North America Custody Service Market
  24. USA Custody Service Market
  25. Canada Custody Service Market
  26. South America Custody Service Market
  27. Brazil Custody Service Market
  28. Middle East Custody Service Market
  29. Africa Custody Service Market
  30. Custody Service Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
  31. Custody Service Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
  32. Global Custody Service Market Competitive Benchmarking
  33. Global Custody Service Market Competitive Dashboard
  34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Custody Service Market
  35. Custody Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
  36. Appendix











A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • HSBC Holdings plc
  • Citigroup Inc.
  • Wells Fargo & Company
  • BNP Paribas
  • UBS AG
  • State Bank of India
  • Groupe Caisse d'Épargne
  • Deutsche Bank AG
  • HDFC Bank Ltd.
  • ICICI Bank Ltd.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
  • DBS Bank Ltd.
  • Commerzbank AG
  • State Street Bank and Trust Company
  • Northern Trust Corporation
  • Hang Seng Bank Limited
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  • Standard Chartered plc
  • Yes Bank Ltd.
  • Societe Generale Securities Services GmbH
  • Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd.
  • Julius Baer Group AG
  • Brown Shipley & Co. Limited
  • RBC Investor & Treasury Services
  • Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd.
  • Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd.
  • Axis Bank Ltd.
  • Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
  • Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sapqe

