Health Gorilla Partners With Wheel to Extend Diagnostic Ordering Through Wheel’s Virtual Care Ecosystem

Coral Gables, Florida, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™) and interoperability solution provider, and Wheel, the virtual care platform powering the future of care, partner to extend seamless lab ordering workflows within the Wheel Virtual Care Platform.

Health Gorilla’s Lab Network, available through a simple-to-implement API or iFrame, provides access to more than 6,200 patient service centers and is made up of health system reference labs, regional labs, specialty labs, and national vendors, including Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, and BioReference. With more than 90% of the US population within 20 miles of a service center, providers can select a location most convenient to the patient and receive all results in a structured and actionable format, creating a more enjoyable experience for patients and providers.

“We are proud to partner with an innovative organization like Wheel and support their mission to put great care within everyone’s reach,” said Steve Yaskin, Co-founder and CEO of Health Gorilla. “Lab and imaging workflows are critical for clinicians using virtual care technologies, and we’re excited to help incorporate these into the Wheel platform.”

Wheel’s virtual care platform includes configurable virtual care programs, a seamless consumer experience, and a nationwide clinician network - providing organizations with everything they need to deliver convenient, personalized, and comprehensive virtual care. With this partnership, the Wheel platform provider workflows are enhanced with simplified access to a national lab network and actionable clinical data, empowering clinicians with the data they need to make timely, informed, and optimized care decisions.

“The addition of Health Gorilla to our Integrated Virtual Care Ecosystem extends the capabilities of our platform, further simplifying and streamlining care access within a single destination while enabling healthcare providers to serve patients with comprehensive, integrated services,” said Michelle Davey, CEO of Wheel. “Our organizations are aligned in delivering better healthcare experiences for all through this partnership.”

Health Gorilla will be showcasing its national Lab Network and other interoperability solutions at the HIMSS 2024 conference from March 11-14 in Orlando, FL. Schedule time here, or stop by booth 3121 to learn how its Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and interoperability solutions maximize its ability to provide actionable clinical, diagnostic, and ADT data.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data-sharing platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information Network and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in both TEFCA℠ and the California Data Exchange Framework. Health Gorilla provides real-time access to the broadest possible network of healthcare data sources in the US, making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of a patient’s relevant health information. Through its collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, Health Gorilla plays a vital role in improving health outcomes, enabling participation in government-endorsed data exchange frameworks, and reducing administrative inefficiencies. Health Gorilla’s platform hosts innovative technologies designed to normalize patient data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

About Wheel

Wheel is the leading health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare. Wheel’s virtual care platform provides enterprise organizations with the right care programs and clinicians they need to deliver nationwide virtual care at scale. In partnership with its diverse client base of life sciences, payer, digital health, and retail customers, Wheel has delivered more than 4.5 million patient visits and has raised over $200M in funding backed by leading investors, including Lightspeed, CRV, Coatue, Tusk Venture Partners, and Silverton Partners. To learn more, visit wheel.com.