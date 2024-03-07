Spring 2024 is the Best Time to Buy Winter Gear in Years

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, announces the kickoff of an opportunity to get your hands on the season’s best gear at the best prices offered all year. Delivering on their mission to make outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding as accessible and affordable as possible, Christy Sports is offering the deepest discounts of the year for winter gear during their Ski-Ya-Later Sale. Outdoor enthusiasts, families and those looking to add key pieces to their kit or wardrobe can find deals on ski and snowboard gear, apparel and accessories both in stores and online now through April 7.



As the 2024 winter sports season wraps up, Christy Sports is sharing exclusive deals and access to their best inventory in years.

“Skiers and snowboarders across the country can take advantage of the deepest discounts we’ve ever provided,” says Randy England, Director of Brand Marketing at Christy Sports. “We’re thrilled to offer this progressive sale at our more than 60 stores and online.”

Now through March 14, take advantage of the best selection and largest inventory available up to 40 percent off. As this progressive sale continues, the deals get even better.

Now through March 14: Up to 40 percent off and take advantage of the best selection of current season gear

Up to 40 percent off and take advantage of the best selection of current season gear March 15 - March 28: Up to 50 percent off to get a wide selection of inventory at half off

Up to 50 percent off to get a wide selection of inventory at half off March 29 - April 7: Up to 60 percent off remaining inventory

“We know our customers are always excited about the latest gear and this progressive sale gives them the opportunity to purchase those products at a major discount,” England says. “And while it might be tempting to wait for the best deals, we encourage guests to shop early to take advantage of the best inventory before it sells out.”

This unprecedented end of season sale has been a favorite of guests in the Pacific Northwest for years where it was popularized by the Christy Sports family of brands banner, Sturtevants in Bellevue, WA. In their ongoing effort to remove barriers of entry into winter sports, Christy Sports was excited to scale this sale across all markets and make it available to everyone online.

Guests will find incredible deals on gear and apparel from top brands like Obermeyer, Rossignol, Nordica, Elan, Helly Hansen, North Face and more.

Shop Ski-Ya-Later progressive sale now at https://www.christysports.com/.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside. Outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding isn’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press .

