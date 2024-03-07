The Chertoff Group grows cadre of Senior Advisors with Geopolitical Risk and Corporate Security Expertise

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chertoff Group, a global security risk management and growth advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished senior advisors to its team. Ted Singer and Bill Schieder bring diverse experience to further enhance the Firm’s deep bench of expertise.

“We are pleased to welcome Ted and Bill to The Chertoff Group. They each have diverse insights that will benefit our clients,” said Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder.

Ted Singer joins The Chertoff Group after a 35-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency. Singer served in leadership roles involving U.S. global security matters. A five-time Chief of Station, he lived and worked in the Middle East and Europe for 25 years, in both sensitive assignments and unstable environments. At The Chertoff Group, he will focus on Geopolitical Risk client engagements.

Singer said, “I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside The Chertoff Group's talented women and men, and excited to apply my national security experience and regional acumen to new challenges and problem-solving for clients.”

Bill Schieder is a security executive and business leader who has built and led corporate security programs for global Fortune 500 companies. In corporate roles with Flexport, Bayer, T Rowe Price, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and Lenovo, Schieder positioned security as a business enabler. Schieder began his career at the Federal Bureau of Investigations. At The Chertoff Group he will engage with Security Risk & Resilience clients.

“I’m very honored to be named as a Senior Advisor alongside such esteemed colleagues. The Chertoff Group enjoys an outstanding global reputation of professionalism and integrity within the security space. I look forward to engaging with clients and sharing my knowledge and experience solving the problems of today and building strong, resilient global security organizations to be sustainable viable business partners.” said Schieder.

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global leader in security. Our team of recognized experts helps organizations to manage cyber, physical, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Through our business development practice, we enable our clients to gain competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Chertoff Capital, the Firm’s investment banking subsidiary, provides M&A advice to companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity markets.

Together we enable a more secure world. Learn more at Chertoffgroup.com and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn.

