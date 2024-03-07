Konica Minolta Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024

Ramsey, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to share its many programs dedicated to empowering women in honor of International Women’s Day (IWD). The company believes that through open dialogue, shared experiences and collective action it can inspire change and make inclusion a reality in the workplace and beyond. The following programs demonstrate how it continually works to extend opportunities and create an environment for female employees to learn, grow and lead.

IWD Panel Discussion

In alignment with this year’s IWD theme of “Inspiring Inclusion,” the company hosted a special panel discussion for employees on March 7. The event featured a diverse group of Konica Minolta leaders and changemakers who shared their insights, experiences and strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces and communities. The panelists also explored the challenges that women face in the workplace and greater society, and discussed how they can support one another in overcoming these barriers.

Women2Lead

The most recent flagship program implemented by Konica Minolta, Women2Lead is dedicated to empowering and advancing women in leadership roles across various industries. The inaugural program - which spanned from April to November 2023 - featured a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip the 13 chosen female leaders with the skills, knowledge and network necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. The cohort of women benefited from world-class training, mentorship opportunities and immersive experiences with colleagues.

The Women2Lead inaugural class capstone and graduation took place at the site of program partner IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland on November 29 through 30. Participants celebrated their hard work and the ability to lean into both their personal and professional development, with the goal to learn, grow, act, reflect and boldly tap into new opportunities. Ultimately, they had much success in seeking to enrich their companies with intellect, creativity and empathy. A new cohort of women will commence in April 2024.

Step Forward

Step Forward, established in 2015, was designed to inspire women in professional excellence. The inclusive, internal program encourages the advancement of women through leadership development skills training and an open forum for both male and female employees to share experiences and best practices.

Step Together

Built to inspire their professional development, and modeled after Konica Minolta’s Step Forward initiative, Step Together brings the women of the office technology industry together for support, collaboration and inspiration. Introduced in May 2022, the program strives to build community, create a positive environment to share experiences and build intentional leaders. Step Together features several virtual events each year, building up to a golf event in Florida, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, for which Konica Minolta is a key sponsor, along with other partners.

“The annual celebration of International Women’s Day serves to remind us of the profound influence and contributions women have made to our society, our industry and our organization. This day is not just a moment of recognition but a call to action for accelerating gender parity and fostering an environment of equality and respect,” said Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Konica Minolta. “We believe that investing in the development of women leaders is not only a strategic business imperative but also a catalyst for positive change within our organization and the broader industry.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients, Giving Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IMD Business School

IMD is an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach. We strive to be the trusted learning partner of choice for ambitious individuals and organizations worldwide. Challenging what is and inspiring what could be, we develop leaders who transform organizations and contribute to society. For the last 8 consecutive years, IMD has been ranked #1 in the world for Open executive programs and in the top three overall for executive education (Financial Times 2012-2019). For more information please visit our website. In 2018, IMD business school was also reaccredited for the maximum 5-year period by the EQUIS Accreditation Board.

