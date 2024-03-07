DigiKey’s Janette Esala Earns Top 25 Women in Business Award from Prairie Business Magazine

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, proudly announced that Janette Esala, senior director of performance marketing, has earned the Top 25 Women in Business recognition from Prairie Business magazine. This award honors and celebrates female professionals who boast impressive accomplishments, community involvement and work histories.



Esala has been at DigiKey for more than 25 years, where she started in an entry-level help desk position before moving to DigiKey’s IT and learning and development teams. She then shifted to the marketing team, holding several positions before she began overseeing all performance marketing for search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), email marketing, content, translations, web analytics and global marketing analysis. Today, she leads a global team that operates 45 websites in 21 languages, utilizing 26 different currencies.

Outside of work, Esala is a busy volunteer with the Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association (TRFAHA) as well as her church, where she serves as co-chair of the Parish Education Board. Esala is also an active member of the Women in Electronics organization, where she mentors women who are new to the field and growing in their leadership roles.

“Janette has a unique mix of analytical, strategic and people skills that she leverages to deliver digital marketing at a global scale,” said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey. “She is highly respected by her team, her peers and her business partners, and she is known for being pragmatic and fast-paced. DigiKey’s digital growth has accelerated under Janette’s leadership, and much of this growth has come from markets that have complex digital landscapes. DigiKey is defined by team members like Janette who wear many hats and contribute at many levels to drive the business forward.”

“Janette is very passionate and dedicated to the success of her team and DigiKey,” said Brooks Vigen, senior director of strategic marketing at DigiKey. “Janette sets high goals for herself and her team and then sets them up to succeed with well thought-out plans and strategies that can be executed every time. She has worked her way up through the company and continues to pay it forward whenever she can.”

The honors were shared in the March issue of Prairie Business, which can be viewed online here.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

laura.stengrim@digikey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c5448b-79a1-48c1-b69d-842ed88aee08