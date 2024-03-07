SBA Administrator Guzman Announces 2024 National Small Business Week Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced the National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2024 Award Winners, comprised of business owners, lending partners, and advocates who embody the grit and determination that power our nation’s economy and ensure disaster-impacted communities can recover. This year’s NSBW will take place April 28-May 4, 2024.

“Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements and impact on their communities and our economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more Americans than ever before are pursuing the American dream of business ownership and able to access more opportunities, with historic investments in communities across America in local infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing, innovation, and clean energy. National Small Business Week is the nation’s opportunity to lift up the amazing entrepreneurs, small business advocates, local partners, advisors, lenders, and investors who support America’s entrepreneurial spirit and the historic Biden-Harris Small Business Boom.”

The NSBW Award Ceremonies will take place April 28 - 29, 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C.​, where Administrator Guzman will recognize the national award winners and individual state winners, and also announce the top honor of National Small Business Person of the Year from among the individual state winners. Administrator Guzman will then launch a roadshow tour from April 30 - May 3, 2024, which will bring her to Manchester, N.H., Milwaukee, Wis., Denver, Colo., and Billings, Mont., where she will be joined by local leaders to honor award-winning small businesses and discuss SBA initiatives and opportunities for the small business community. The week-long National Small Business Week celebration will also feature a virtual summit co-hosted by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses

2024 State Small Business Persons of the Year :

State Awardee(s) Name of Business City/State Alabama Shanna Ullman, Timothy Ullman, Robert Prescott Transformation Partners LLC Tuscaloosa, AL Alaska Kali C Bennett The Waterworks Anchorage, AK Arizona Austin Tsosie/Dan Riggs Dine Development Corporation Scottsdale, AZ Arkansas Lynette West HealthWear Corp Jonesboro, AR California Carrie A. Schmidt B.C. Schmidt Construction, Inc. Colusa, CA Colorado Benjamin and Christine Herron Achieve Sports Center Denver, CO Connecticut Maria Miranda Miranda Creative Norwichtown, CT Delaware Amy Lord Hughes



Lord’s Landscaping, Inc. Millville, DE District of Columbia Manuel "Manny" Cosme CFO Service Group Washington, DC Florida Yanet Herrero KINGS Service Solutions Orlando, Florida Georgia Eric Williams Unified Defense and Prince Service & Manufacturing Byron, GA Guam Jessica Leon Guerrero M80 Systems, Inc.



Asan, GU Hawaii Ronald B. Panzo Nalu's South Shore Grill Kihei, HI Idaho Jeanne McFall RIVHAB Engineering Design Eagle, ID Illinois Jacqueline Jackson Kilwins Chicago, IL Indiana DuJuan McCoy Circle City Broadcasting Indianapolis, IN Iowa Cathy Bishop Aggie's Inc. Sergeant Bluff, IA Kansas Dallas M. Haselhorst Treetop Security, LLC Hays, KS Kentucky Ines M. Rivas-Hutchins INTEC Group LLC Lexington, KY Louisiana Iam Tucker Integrated Logistical Support, Incorporated (ILSI, Inc.) New Orleans, LA Maine Matthew Polstein New England Outdoor Center Millinocket, ME Maryland Rose Maria Li Rose Li and Associates Bethesda, MD Massachusetts Stephanie Vanderbilt Coastal Windows & Exteriors Beverly, MA Michigan Tiffany Klingensmith Unconventional Solutions, Inc. Wixom, Mi Minnesota Micah Eveland; Kent Eveland Scamp Trailers Backus, MN Mississippi John Ruskey Quapaw Canoe Co. Clarksdale, MS Missouri Charlie M. Downs III Sugarfire Smokehouse St. Louis, MO Montana Loretta L. Bolyard, PHD Mountain West Psychological Resources Butte, MT Nebraska Michael Moravec, PT, DPT, OCS Bluffs Physical Therapy Scottsbluff, NE Nevada Wanda Luna Universal Furniture Design Las Vegas, NV New Hampshire Susan Borchert & Betsy Harrison Counseling Associates New London, NH New Jersey Isabelita "Lita" Marcelo Abele U.S. Lumber Inc. Woodbury Heights, NJ New Mexico Christopher J. Sweetin Triskelion Group of New Mexico, Inc. Albuquerque, NM New York Aneesa T. Waheed Bollywood Masala Corp dba Tara Kitchen Schenectady, NY North Carolina Dylan Reid Gehrken GREASECYCLE, LLC Raleigh, NC North Dakota Cherie Olson Harms Leonardite Products, LLC Williston, ND Ohio Ericka Adams Adams Dental Assisting Academy Gahanna, OH Oklahoma Angelene Wright Ida Red Tulsa, OK Oregon McKean Banzer-Lausberg, Michael Branes, Colin Rath, and Eric Banzer-Lausberg. Migration Brewing, LLC Portland, OR Pennsylvania Dorothea Spencer D Gillette Industrial Services Easton, PA Puerto Rico Eduardo Diaz-Argimon Baldwin Animal Hospital, PSC Guaynabo, PR Rhode Island Brian Goldman Big Blue Bug Solutions Providence, RI South Carolina Vickey Evans CORG Management Group LLC Columbia, SC South Dakota Nick & Greg Heineman Look's Marketplace Sioux Falls, SD Tennessee Craig Charles Crown Cutz Academy Johnson City, TN Texas Tamiko Bailey Bailey's Premier Services, LLC Fort Worth, Texas Utah Autumn McGregor Zion's Tiny Homes Hurricane, Utah Vermont Kerry Boyle Integrative Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Montpelier, VT Virginia Anil Boinapalli Sky Solutions, LLC Herndon, VA Washington Heather McDowell Seattle Green Earth Cleaning Seattle, WA West Virginia Lisa Fritsch, Peter Fritsch, Adam Leach and Chet Tobrey Agile5 Technologies, Inc Fairmont, WV Wisconsin Eric Rupert, Sam McDaniel, Jessica Benish Fortune Favors Cottage Grove, WI Wyoming Dr. Erica Higgins Empowered Chiropractic Casper, WY

In addition to state-level recognition, national awards will also be presented in the following categories to the following:

Small Business Exporter of the Year:

Spectrum International Group, LLC, Atlanta, GA

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:

Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery : The Coffee Shoppe, Selma, AL

: The Coffee Shoppe, Selma, AL Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official: Dirk Joseph Guidry, Chauvin, LA

Dirk Joseph Guidry, Chauvin, LA Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer: Leanne Rogers Lovell, Wynne, AR

Federal Procurement Awards :

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year: Action Manufacturing Company, Bristol, PA

Action Manufacturing Company, Bristol, PA Small Business Subcontractor of the Year: Knowledge Based Systems, Inc., College Station, TX

Knowledge Based Systems, Inc., College Station, TX Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence - Services (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors): Jacobs, Greenwood Village, CO

(for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors): Jacobs, Greenwood Village, CO Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence - Construction (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors): Bechtel Corporation, New York, NY

(for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors): Bechtel Corporation, New York, NY 8(a) Graduate of the Year: Johnson’s Consulting dba Cetechs, Mesa, AZ

Awards to SBA Resource Partners :

SCORE Chapter of the Year Award: SCORE SE Wisconsin Chapter, Milwaukee, WI

SCORE SE Wisconsin Chapter, Milwaukee, WI Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award : Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center, Aurora, CO

: Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center, Aurora, CO Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award: Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, Southfield, MI

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, Southfield, MI Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year: Mississippi State University VBOC, Starkville, MS

Small Business Investment Company of the Year :

Emerging Manager: Mizzen Capital, LP, Stamford, CT

Mizzen Capital, LP, Stamford, CT Established Manager: Argosy Private Equity, Wayne, PA

Surety Bond Agent of the Year :

KOG International, Inc., Enola, PA

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW. Media interested in scheduling interviews with Administrator Guzman should contact press_office@sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization # 24-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

For additional National Small Business Week information visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.