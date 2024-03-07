United in the Fight Against Colorectal Cancer

Springfield, Mo., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the White House's declaration of March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and its call for screenings, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a national advocacy organization, is amplifying awareness efforts in Washington D.C. and nationwide with the third United in Blue installation.

The installation, featuring 27,400 blue flags representing the color of colorectal cancer (CRC), will be displayed on the National Mall from March 10 to March 22, 2024. This poignant display serves as a visual reminder of the 27,400 people under 50 who are projected to be diagnosed with CRC in 2030. This statistic is particularly devastating because young lives are being cut short.

Fight CRC is rallying partners from various communities and sectors as part of the March awareness campaign. The rally is scheduled to take place at the United in Blue installation on March 12 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. ET. The rally is supported by partners across the colorectal cancer community, all working together to combat this disease.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) underscores the urgent need for action, revealing alarming trends: colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men under 50 and second among young women, trailing only breast cancer. Despite these escalating rates, there has been a lack of progress in developing effective treatment options for colorectal cancer patients, and persistent health disparities in incidence, mortality, and survivorship rates continue to exist.

United in Blue serves as a visual reminder for policymakers, emphasizing the necessity of increasing research funding for colorectal cancer and implementing a comprehensive plan to address the needs of the community.

Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC, states, "While our advocacy is a constant, this March, we are feeling an unprecedented level of urgency. The stakes are higher than ever, with lives—particularly young ones—directly impacted by our actions or inaction. We need to reverse these alarming trends. We are harnessing the power of our community. Hundreds of our advocates are coming to D.C. to ask for increased research funding. The future of our young people depends on our commitment to act now."

Fight CRC’s United in Blue installation is sponsored by Amgen and Exact Sciences.

