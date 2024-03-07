ESFI Receives Two Awards at the 2024 IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop

TUCSON, Ariz., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) was awarded an Industry of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 2023 Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) Young Professional Achievement Award and Honorable Mention Paper Award for 2024. The awards were presented today during the 2024 IEEE ESW in Tucson, AZ. The IEEE ESW was established in 1991 by the IEEE’s Industry Application Society (IAS) to bring change to electrical safety culture by helping to prevent workplace injuries occurring from electrical hazards.



In its third year, the Young Professional Achievement Award, “recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service, dedication, implementation, or promotion of electrical safety in their organizations or through contributions to the objectives of the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee.” ESFI’s Program Manager, Daniel Majano, was nominated for this award because of his efforts in compiling ESFI’s workplace electrical safety data to help improve workplace electrical safety throughout the workforce.

“It’s an honor to receive the Young Professional Achievement Award from IEEE ESW,” said Daniel Majano. “This award demonstrates ESFI’s ability to present the most accurate, consistent data yearly to help the public keep electrical dangers in front of mind to prevent future workplace electrical injuries and fatalities.”

ESFI’s paper titled, “Why Do Electrical Fatalities Occur on the Job? Understanding the Human Factor of a Fatality,” was presented at the 2023 IEEE ESW in Reno, Nevada. This paper highlighted ESFI’s statistical data and research efforts. The research discovered that 45.7% of electrical fatalities are caused by contact with overhead power lines and 45% of fatalities were caused by working on or near energized equipment and parts. Further, the research showed that 70% of electrical fatalities were in non-electrical occupations. These discoveries helped ESFI to focus its programs on targeting those most likely to be involved in electrical fatalities. This helps to further ESFI’s mission of preventing electrically-related injuries, deaths, and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach.

“ESFI is honored to accept the IEEE 2023 ESW Young Professional Achievement Award and Honorable Mention Paper Award for 2024,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “These awards recognize ESFI’s efforts to reduce the number of workplace electrical injuries occurring yearly down to zero. ESFI’s yearly data collection has established the Foundation as the leading authority on workplace electrical safety. ESFI invites all communities to utilize our free materials to help improve the safety of your workplace to prevent future electrical injuries from occurring.”

