Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023

Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine in oncology deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine in oncology deals from 2016 to 2023.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine in oncology deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes..



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 747 precision medicine in oncology deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual precision medicine in oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of precision medicine in oncology dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in precision medicine in oncology dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading precision medicine in oncology deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in precision medicine in oncology dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of precision medicine in oncology deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine in oncology deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine in oncology partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific precision medicine in oncology technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in precision medicine in oncology deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key benefits



Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:



. Understand deal trends since 2016

. Browse precision medicine in oncology collaboration and licensing deals

. Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

. Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

. Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

. Leading deals by value

. Most active dealmakers

. Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

. Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

. Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

. Save hundreds of hours of research time





