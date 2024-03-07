PRISM MarketView Spotlights Lipella Pharmaceuticals as it Seizes Opportunities in Rare Disease

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView announces the release of an insightful interview with Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, discussing the company's recent regulatory accomplishments and how investors stand to benefit.



Lipella Pharmaceuticals was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for LP-410, its drug candidate for oral Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD) and previously received Orphan Drug Designation for LP-10 in 2023. With these nods from the FDA, the company is on track to deliver two safe and effective treatments to cancer survivors, with a third therapeutic in its pipeline.





Dr. Kaufman remarked, “Orphan drug development can often be more profitable, entail lower risk and result in faster time to approval than non-orphan therapeutics. Our strategy involves leveraging the 505(b)(2) pathway which we believe will lower cost and allow for a faster approval process by allowing us to bypass Phase 1 trials and immediately initiate Phase 2 clinical trials. It also potentially mitigates risk from a CMC, safety and clinical development standpoint, and offers greater flexibility from the FDA.”

In conversation with PRISM MarketView, Dr. Kaufman discusses the strength of the company’s clinical pipeline, which has expanded significantly over the past 12 months. “We are excited to have been granted Orphan Drug Designation for two candidates targeting serious rare diseases that have a significant impact on patients’ lives and currently have no approved treatment. Our goal is to deliver safe and effective treatments as quickly as possible to the patients who need them most,” said Dr. Kaufman.

The full interview can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/lipella-pharmaceuticals-expanded-clinical-pipeline-targets-significant-unmet-need/

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn .

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341