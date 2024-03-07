REACH and RoHS Compliance Online Course May 6-7, 2024

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What are REACH and RoHS Compliance Training and Regulations?

This 2-day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.

Objectives of Learning:

After the completion of this seminar, the participants will be able the do the following:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Material testing methods

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

Reporting to management and government agencies

An introduction to Global RoHS/REACH legislation, WEEE. Conflict Minerals, Anti-trafficking regulations, and CA Proposition 65

Methods of regulatory data collection

Compliance consulting on company real world scenarios

REACH and RoHS conformity have banned problematic toxic and environmentally hazardous elements such as lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenylether (PBDE) in quantities not exceeding a maximum of 0.1 percent by mass in products and new phthalate additions as a 2019 amendment.

Restrictions of the use of certain Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemical Substances (REACH) are European requirements on chemicals and chemical substances used in products.

REACH is required by the EU for products containing chemical compounds. It is also required by US exporters for all suppliers exporting products to the EU. Even though you may not be an exporter, you may have to still comply with these regulations.

Companies shipping parts or products into Europe must comply with EU REACH and RoHS regulations. EU REACH creates increased risk of product recalls or bans that must be proactively addressed to ensure continued market access. Products containing harnesses, hydraulic components, rubber, or PVC are at a higher risk of containing restricted materials.

REACH applies to solvents, fragrances, metals, alloys, pigments, dyes, fertilizers, cosmetics, detergents, polymers, electronic equipment, furniture, textile toys, etc.

Who Should Attend:

This online seminar in REACH RoHS Compliance Training will provide extremely helpful assistance to all professionals in the following domains:

Automotive,

Electronics,

Medical devices,

Chemical,

Toys,

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers



Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 (10:00 AM - 04:00 PM EST)

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Day 2 (10:00 AM - 02:00 PM EST)

A Process for Protecting Revenues

10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

Determining best practices for collecting data

Managing legacy systems and parts

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Understanding 3rd party compliance software platforms

Manual and automated data collection

Building management reports for sourcing decisions

Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

Building templates for policy and procedures

Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Implementing a RoHS/REACH compliance maintenance program

REACH SCIP database

New UK versions of RoHS and REACH

Conducting compliance audits

