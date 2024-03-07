Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Betting Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports betting market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $137.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Forecasted growth is attributed to the rising focus on virtual sports betting, product innovations, increased adoption of 5G networks, a surge in mergers and acquisitions, urbanization, and higher internet penetration. Key trends include the adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality, emphasis on mobile betting services, integration of artificial intelligence in betting platforms, increased investment, strategic partnerships, utilization of blockchain technology, and the integration of live streaming in mobile sportsbooks.





Anticipated growth in the sports betting market is fueled by the expanding landscape of sports leagues and events. These competitions, comprising clubs, nations, associations, or individuals vying for championship titles, are structured within specific schedules or seasons. They necessitate full participation from all teams or members to determine an ultimate champion. Presently, a Wire-published study reveals an active presence of over 100 professional leagues worldwide across diverse sports. The emergence of new professional sports leagues globally offers consumers opportunities for diversified betting, consequently propelling the sports betting market's expansion.



Integration of AI and blockchain technologies into sports betting applications stands as a prominent and increasingly favored trend within the sports betting services market. Sports betting applications are embracing blockchain innovations to automate real-time data processing through smart contracts, facilitating tasks such as payment processing, bet confirmations, historical event analysis, monitoring, and record-keeping. Bitgame, a Poland-based sports betting platform operator, exemplified this trend in May 2021 by launching a blockchain-powered sports betting platform, merging blockchain-secured cryptocurrencies with the betting experience to offer customers a seamless and interactive platform.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $114.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $137.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

