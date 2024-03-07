Online Lottery Global Market Report 2024

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online lottery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, a growing population, and increasing government support. Key trends projected for the forecast period include the use of digital platforms to enhance access and convenience, advancements in technology, a focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, increased investments in the development of new lottery games, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players.



Online lottery providers are concentrating on the introduction of mobile lottery apps to enhance customer service and solidify their market position. These apps, compatible with smartphones and tablets, offer users unparalleled convenience, enabling them to engage in lottery games from any location at any time. In October 2022, Jackpocket, a US-based online lottery ticket platform, introduced a new lottery app in Idaho, USA. The app facilitates ticket management, sends automatic win alerts, and allows prize redemption through the mobile platform.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Lotto; Quizzes Type Lottery; Numbers Game; Scratch-Off Instant Games; Other Types
2) By Platform: Desktop; Mobile

Key Companies Mentioned: Camelot Group; International Game Technology Plc; The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Francaise des Jeux; Florida Lottery

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Delivery Format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages175
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$11.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$16.27 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yayun8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Online Lottery Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Online Gambling
                            
                            
                                Online Lottery
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data