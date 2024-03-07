Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online lottery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, a growing population, and increasing government support. Key trends projected for the forecast period include the use of digital platforms to enhance access and convenience, advancements in technology, a focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, increased investments in the development of new lottery games, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players.





Online lottery providers are concentrating on the introduction of mobile lottery apps to enhance customer service and solidify their market position. These apps, compatible with smartphones and tablets, offer users unparalleled convenience, enabling them to engage in lottery games from any location at any time. In October 2022, Jackpocket, a US-based online lottery ticket platform, introduced a new lottery app in Idaho, USA. The app facilitates ticket management, sends automatic win alerts, and allows prize redemption through the mobile platform.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Lotto; Quizzes Type Lottery; Numbers Game; Scratch-Off Instant Games; Other Types

2) By Platform: Desktop; Mobile



Key Companies Mentioned: Camelot Group; International Game Technology Plc; The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Francaise des Jeux; Florida Lottery



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



Delivery Format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yayun8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment