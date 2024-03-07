Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online lottery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, a growing population, and increasing government support. Key trends projected for the forecast period include the use of digital platforms to enhance access and convenience, advancements in technology, a focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, increased investments in the development of new lottery games, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players.
Online lottery providers are concentrating on the introduction of mobile lottery apps to enhance customer service and solidify their market position. These apps, compatible with smartphones and tablets, offer users unparalleled convenience, enabling them to engage in lottery games from any location at any time. In October 2022, Jackpocket, a US-based online lottery ticket platform, introduced a new lottery app in Idaho, USA. The app facilitates ticket management, sends automatic win alerts, and allows prize redemption through the mobile platform.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Lotto; Quizzes Type Lottery; Numbers Game; Scratch-Off Instant Games; Other Types
2) By Platform: Desktop; Mobile
Key Companies Mentioned: Camelot Group; International Game Technology Plc; The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Francaise des Jeux; Florida Lottery
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes
Delivery Format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$16.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yayun8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment