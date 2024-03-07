Konica Minolta Partners with PEAC Solutions

Ramsey, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a strategic partnership with PEAC Solutions, a multinational asset finance platform specializing in leases and loans that allow end-user customers easier access to equipment and technology. The alliance marks a significant step forward for Konica Minolta in providing exclusive offerings to its valued dealer partners that will allow them to differentiate themselves across a competitive landscape and elevate their market share.

The collaboration will ensure a seamless financing journey for Konica Minolta dealers. PEAC Solutions provides a holistic suite of services designed to meet the dynamic demands of the contemporary market. Offerings include tailored sales support, rigorous credit underwriting, detailed scrutiny of contract documents, swift funding solutions and comprehensive management of finance agreements, alongside world-class customer service.

Financing through PEAC Solutions will initially be offered to select Konica Minolta dealers, with opportunities available soon after launch for all dealers to take advantage of the many benefits, such as improved pricing and optimal leasing rates. The program places an emphasis on supporting partners participating in the company’s Rev’d Up Dealer Performance program, who will earn points to help them advance in their level.

“Our partnership with PEAC Solutions further demonstrates our commitment to the growth and advancement of our U.S. dealer network,” said Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Konica Minolta. “This initiative unveils a new horizon of opportunities, providing our dealers with unmatched financial tools and support, enabling them to achieve excellence and navigate the complexities of the modern market with confidence.”

Konica Minolta designed the offering for dealers aspiring to accelerate their growth and enhance industry prominence. Through the financial flexibility and opportunities presented by PEAC Solutions, Konica Minolta’s dealer channel will find themselves well-positioned to seize market opportunities, embrace new technologies and strengthen their competitive advantage.

“This partnership is built on a foundation of mutual commitment to innovation, growth and customer excellence,” said Bill Stephenson, Global CEO of PEAC Solutions. “By combining Konica Minolta’s industry-leading products and services with PEAC Solutions’ financial expertise, we can drive significant value for Konica Minolta’s Dealers, enabling them to enhance their offerings and better meet the needs of their customers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PEAC Solutions

PEAC Solutions is a multinational asset finance platform, operating in 14 countries across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. PEAC Solutions provides innovative finance solutions to equipment manufacturers, distributors, and dealers in a wide range of industries and asset classes. The company specializes in leases and loans that allow end-user customers to more easily access equipment and technology. Learn more at peacsolutions.com.

