Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, March 8, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. The following new car models were introduced in 2023 using Research Frontiers SPD-SmartGlass technology: Cadillac Celestiq, Ferrari Purosangue, McLaren S450 and McLaren Artura. During the fourth quarter of 2023 additional automakers have begun projects using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs, and an Asian car manufacturer is expected to introduce an SPD-SmartGlass panoramic roof into serial production this year. 2. Fee income during 2023 increased by 69% from the same period last year. Fee income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was also up over 90% from the third quarter, and up over 140% from the same quarter last year. These increases in fee income were primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market. 3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 4. Revenues and investment income overall increased by $539,069 (109%) and expenses decreased by $221,916 (7%) in 2023 compared to 2022. Overall, this resulted in a reduction in the Company’s net loss by $760,985 to $1,908,364 ($0.06 per share) for 2023. 5. At December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.5 million, and working capital of $3.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2023 and 2022

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,475,958 $ 4,230,916 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022





1,003,404







589,599

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,784 100,973 Total current assets 3,576,146 4,921,488 Fixed assets, net 39,598 65,388 Operating lease ROU assets 178,715 323,509 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,850,525 $ 5,366,451 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 212,359 $ 196,405 Accounts payable 50,880 71,079 Accrued expenses and other 14,192 34,379 Total current liabilities 277,431 301,863 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 55,363 267,723 Total liabilities 332,794 569,586 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 in 2023 and 33,150,396 in 2022

3,351 3,315 Additional paid-in capital 127,779,221 127,150,027 Accumulated deficit (124,264,841 ) (122,356,477 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,517,731 4,796,865 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,850,525 $ 5,366,451





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

2023 2022 Fee income $ 909,598 $ 539,686 Operating expenses 2,359,634 2,555,689 Research and development 583,266 609,127 Total expenses 2,942,900 3,164,816 Operating loss (2,033,302 ) (2,625,130 ) Net investment income (loss) 124,938 (44,219 ) Net loss $ (1,908,364 ) $ (2,669,349 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,453,627 32,070,233





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Share-based compensation - - 232,291 - 232,291 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000 Net loss - - - (2,669,349 ) (2,669,349 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 33,150,396 3,315 127,150,027 (122,356,477 ) 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Share-based compensation - - 144,728 - 144,728 Net loss - - - (1,908,364 ) (1,908,364 ) Balance, December 31, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022