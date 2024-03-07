Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
 Replay: Available on Friday, March 8, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1.The following new car models were introduced in 2023 using Research Frontiers SPD-SmartGlass technology: Cadillac Celestiq, Ferrari Purosangue, McLaren S450 and McLaren Artura. During the fourth quarter of 2023 additional automakers have begun projects using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs, and an Asian car manufacturer is expected to introduce an SPD-SmartGlass panoramic roof into serial production this year.
2.Fee income during 2023 increased by 69% from the same period last year. Fee income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was also up over 90% from the third quarter, and up over 140% from the same quarter last year. These increases in fee income were primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market.
3.The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
4.Revenues and investment income overall increased by $539,069 (109%) and expenses decreased by $221,916 (7%) in 2023 compared to 2022. Overall, this resulted in a reduction in the Company’s net loss by $760,985 to $1,908,364 ($0.06 per share) for 2023.
5.At December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.5 million, and working capital of $3.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2023 and 2022

  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
       
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,475,958  $4,230,916 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022 
 		 
 		 
1,003,404		 
 		 
 		 
 		 
589,599		 
 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  96,784   100,973 
Total current assets  3,576,146   4,921,488 
         
Fixed assets, net  39,598   65,388 
Operating lease ROU assets  178,715   323,509 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $3,850,525  $5,366,451 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $212,359  $196,405 
Accounts payable  50,880   71,079 
Accrued expenses and other  14,192   34,379 
Total current liabilities  277,431   301,863 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  55,363   267,723 
Total liabilities  332,794   569,586 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 in 2023 and 33,150,396 in 2022  
3,351		   3,315 
Additional paid-in capital  127,779,221   127,150,027 
Accumulated deficit  (124,264,841)  (122,356,477)
Total shareholders’ equity  3,517,731   4,796,865 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,850,525  $5,366,451 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  2023  2022 
       
Fee income $909,598  $539,686 
         
Operating expenses  2,359,634   2,555,689 
Research and development  583,266   609,127 
Total expenses  2,942,900   3,164,816 
         
Operating loss  (2,033,302)  (2,625,130)
         
Net investment income (loss)  124,938   (44,219)
         
Net loss $(1,908,364) $(2,669,349)
         
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.06) $(0.08)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,453,627   32,070,233 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  Common Stock  Additional Paid-in  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, December 31, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,467,886  $(119,687,128) $3,783,923 
Share-based compensation  -   -   232,291   -   232,291 
Issuance of common stock and warrants  1,500,000   150   3,449,850   -   3,450,000 
Net loss  -   -   -   (2,669,349)  (2,669,349)
Balance, December 31, 2022  33,150,396   3,315   127,150,027   (122,356,477)  4,796,865 
                     
Exercise of warrants  358,891   36   484,466   -   484,502 
Share-based compensation  -   -   144,728   -   144,728 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,908,364)  (1,908,364)
Balance, December 31, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  2023  2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,908,364) $(2,669,349)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash        
used in operating activities:        
         
Depreciation and amortization  27,348   28,837 
Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities  (57,149)  60,143 
Share-based compensation  144,728   232,291 
Bad debts  95,000   141,772 
ROU asset amortization  144,794   146,315 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  (508,805)  100,266 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  4,189   (30,542)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (40,386)  (10,387)
Operating lease liability  (196,406)  (182,091)
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,295,051)  (2,182,745)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (1,558)  (1,271)
Purchases of marketable securities  (5,434,386)  - 
Sales and maturities of marketable securities  5,491,535   2,694,968 
Net cash provided by investing activities  55,591   2,693,697 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of warrants  484,502   - 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants  -   3,450,000 
Net cash provided by financing activities  484,502   3,450,000 
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (1,754,958)  3,960,952 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  4,230,916   269,964 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $2,475,958  $4,230,916 


